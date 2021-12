Putting rail industry health on the right track

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Comparisons between health and safety

For the past five years, the rail industry has been quietly but determinedly building its know-how around managing the health and wellbeing of the quarter of million people who work in the sector. With the support of the Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB), the industry has now launched the Health and Wellbeing Index (HWI), a composite indicator that captures the impact of different health conditions into a single number to help drive better performance. Developed by health economists but also as a cross-industry collaboration, the HWI is believed to be the first of its kind anywhere in the world. Its innovative approach was recognised in this year’s Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards , winning in the Best multidisciplinary initiative category. It has been designed to behave in a similar way to the FWI (Fatalities and Weighted Injuries) measure used in rail safety analysis and decision-making. Different health conditions, such as musculoskeletal problems or mental health issues, have been weighted in line with the seriousness of their effect. These weighted values are then combined to provide a headline metric that rail companies use to inform business cases and decisions around health management.