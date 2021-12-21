Health surveillanceOH service deliveryHealth and safetyReturn to work and rehabilitationSickness absence management

Putting rail industry health on the right track

by Dr Michelle O'Sullivan
A new health and wellbeing index is helping the rail industry to better understand and manage the often-complex health and wellbeing needs of its workers, with its innovative approach making it a winner in this year’s Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards. Dr Michelle O’Sullivan explains how it came about and how it works. For the past five years, the rail industry has been quietly but determinedly building its know-how around managing the health and wellbeing of the quarter of million people who work in the sector. With the support of the Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB), the industry has now launched the Health and Wellbeing Index (HWI), a composite indicator that captures the impact of different health conditions into a single number to help drive better performance. Developed by health economists but also as a cross-industry collaboration, the HWI is believed to be the first of its kind anywhere in the world. Its innovative approach was recognised in this year’s Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards, winning in the Best multidisciplinary initiative category. It has been designed to behave in a similar way to the FWI (Fatalities and Weighted Injuries) measure used in rail safety analysis and decision-making. Different health conditions, such as musculoskeletal problems or mental health issues, have been weighted in line with the seriousness of their effect. These weighted values are then combined to provide a headline metric that rail companies use to inform business cases and decisions around health management.

Comparisons between health and safety

Dr Michelle O’Sullivan is principal strategy implementation manager for health and wellbeing at the Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB)

