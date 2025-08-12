Quarter of A Level students looking to apprenticeships rather than uni

A quarter of A Level students say they would now choose doing an apprenticeship over going to university, indicating a possible shift in priorities among young school leavers.

With A Level results set to be published this week, research by Prospects at Jisc has identified a growing trend towards more school leavers choosing apprenticeships over university, with traditional academic routes no longer viewed as essential for career success.

Its survey of more than 4,000 students and graduates found full-time university study remains the most popular path for A-level students, but that its popularity has declined to 52%, down from 59% in 2022.

There is also growing confidence in alternative routes, with a quarter (25%) planning to take an apprenticeship this year, up from 15% in 2022.

When asked why they were not choosing university, students were less worried about the cost of university (38% – a drop from 51% in 2024) and more motivated by the immediate financial and practical gains of alternative routes.

More than half of students said they wanted to start earning money straight away (51%), up from 40% last year, and 39% believed they can receive better training through a job or apprenticeship, up from 28%.

A similar percentage, 39%, of students said they believed they can have a good career without going to university, compared with 36% in 2024 and 32% in 2022.

The trend is also reflected in the decisions of A Level students who had opted for university. Students were less motivated by long-term career prospects than before, with 35% citing it as a major factor, down from 46% last year.

Chris Rea, early careers expert at Prospects, said of the findings: “Today’s students are making more informed and independent choices about their futures. Whether driven by rising living costs, a desire to earn sooner, or confidence in the quality of on-the-job training, young people are increasingly open to diverse paths. They no longer view university as the only, or even the best, route to career success.

“Yet it’s a competitive and changing jobs market and university offers valuable opportunities to develop potential and stand out. It’s a particularly useful option for those who are less certain about what they’d like to do, and those whose goals align with higher education. It’s more important than ever that students have access to high-quality, impartial careers advice to help them explore all options and make the best decision for their individual aspirations.”