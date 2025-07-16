Latest NewsRecruitment & retentionThe RAD Awards

RAD Awards 2026 open for entries

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher The RAD awards will take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London's Park Lane
The RAD Awards 2026 are now open for entries, marking 36 years of the Oscars of the recruitment industry.

The RAD Awards champion the very best in employer branding, recruitment marketing and people communications.

They celebrate the pinnacle of creativity in recruitment advertising, highlighting innovative work produced by ad agencies in partnership with their clients, alongside work by in-house teams.

Richard Andrews, director of the RAD Awards, said that 2026 promised to be another fantastic event, urging HR and talent professionals to start crafting their entries to celebrate the world of employer branding and recruitment marketing.

“Last year produced some outstanding work and this year’s judging panel cannot wait to see what this year’s crop of creatives have to offer,” he said.

There are 19 categories in this year’s RAD Awards including:

  • Equity, diversity and inclusion
  • Employee engagement
  • Use of technology
  • In-house employer brand team of the year

You can view all of this year’s categories and criteria by downloading the entry guide. The final deadline for entries is Friday 26 September 2025.

Winners in the 2025 awards included an impactful campaign from suicide prevention charity R;pple and awards for employers including EY, the LEGO Group and easyJet.

The ceremony will take place on 29 January 2026 in the glamorous Great Room of the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s exclusive Park Lane.

The evening will consist of a sparkling drinks reception, three course menu, celebrity entertainment, awards ceremony and after-party.

Previous guest hosts of the event have included Mo Gilligan, Katherine Ryan and Joel Dommett.

For more information visit the RAD Awards website.

The RAD Awards 2026 sponsors

 

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

