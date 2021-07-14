Equality & diversityEthnicityLatest NewsPositive actionRace discrimination

Report recommends ethnicity pay gap disclosure

by Jo Faragher
Shutterstock
One of the report's recommendations is to take positive action to recruit more teachers from ethnic minorities
Shutterstock

Systemic racism persists in England, according to a report submitted to the United Nations by the race equality think tank the Runnymede Trust. The report argued that the findings of the recent government-backed report from the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities were misleading and that outcomes for ethnic minority groups had worsened over the last five years. It accused the government of being in breach of numerous articles in the UN International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, claiming it had failed to uphold ethnic minorities’ economic, civil, social and political rights. In employment, it cited numerous studies showing that individuals from Black and other ethnic minority groups suffer higher rates of unemployment, are more likely to be in insecure and low-paid work, and to face discriminatory recruitment practices. During the Covid pandemic, the Trust highlighted how ethnic minority workers were more likely to have been in “shut-down” sectors and therefore placed on furlough or lost work. It cited figures from the Institute of Fiscal Studies showing that 15% of workers in shut-down sectors were from Black and ethnic minority backgrounds, compared with 12% of the wider labour market. “This has particularly affected Bangladeshi and Pakistani workers, who are more likely to hold jobs in restaurants, as taxi drivers or in nonessential retail,” it said. “Workers in shut-down sectors are the lowest paid in the workforce, their pay being less than half that of those who have been able to work from home.” It added that “marked gaps
Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.

