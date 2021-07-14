Report recommends ethnicity pay gap disclosure

Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities were misleading and that outcomes for ethnic minority groups had worsened over the last five years. It accused the government of being in breach of numerous articles in the UN International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, claiming it had failed to uphold ethnic minorities’ economic, civil, social and political rights.Systemic racism persists in England, according to a report submitted to the United Nations by the race equality think tank the Runnymede Trust. The report argued that the findings of the recent government-backed report from the