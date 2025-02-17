Hybrid workingLatest NewsFlexible working

Nine in 10 workers required to be in office more

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Almost nine in 10 UK workers are commuting back into offices as employers increase attendance mandates
Shutterstock
Almost nine in 10 UK workers are commuting back into offices as employers increase attendance mandates
Shutterstock

Almost nine in 10 workers in the UK are now required to come into the office more days each week, according to data from Virgin Media O2.

Its latest business movers index shows that the most common compulsory office days are Mondays and Wednesdays, at 65% and 67% respectively. Just under half of employees are required to come in on Fridays, it revealed.

Three-quarters of companies required employees to attend in person three days a week during the final quarter of last year, up from 67% in the final quarter of 2023.

Over the same period, the proportion of companies requiring attendance four days a week rose from 46% to 50%.

Among those who opt to work remotely, 55% said this was down to having more flexibility, 55% said they saved money, and 35% appreciated being able to focus away from colleagues.

Return-to-office mandates

Advertising giant WPP demands return to office 

Amazon orders full-time office return 

Virgin Media O2’s index, based on insights from mobile data, reflects recent announcements from major employers around return-to-office mandates.

Staff at advertising giant WPP, for example, recently launched a petition ahead of the introduction of a four-day office return policy.

Investment bank JP Morgan has also mandated a full return to the office but ran into issues last week due to desk shortages.

Mónica Mercado Páez, head of AI and data at Virgin Media O2 Business, said: “As businesses have begun establishing office attendance policies, our anonymised and aggregated O2 mobile data reveals a mixed impact on commuting nationwide.

“Despite implementing these measures, the number of Brits commuting to major towns decreased by 7% in 2024 compared to 2023, indicating companies are still embracing hybrid and remote working options.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR opportunities in professional services on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in professional services

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

JP Morgan faces desk shortages after office return...

Citigroup confirms hybrid working can continue

Remote working: the ‘in-person premium’

Alan Sugar insists employees ‘get their bums back...

Barclays tightens working from home rules

Federal employees offered 8 months’ pay to resign

Exclusive: What attracts each generation to a job?

Office attendance linked to positive employee wellbeing

Ex-M&S and Asda boss slams working from home

WPP staff petition against four-day office return