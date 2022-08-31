How Cornerstone is accelerating talent strategies in the retail sector

In this exclusive interview with Personnel Today, Mark DeBono, Cornerstone’s vice president for sales in the UK, Ireland and Middle East, outlines some of the people and HCM trends it is seeing in the retail sector and what Cornerstone is doing to assist retailers in ensuring they have the people with the right skills in the right roles.

Mark explains that the shift in consumer habits seen during the pandemic has resulted in a change in the skills that retailers require. They want to pivot their businesses to ensure they are meeting demand, while ensuring they can provide careers that give people “purpose”.

He says some retail businesses have not been able to recover from the shock of the pandemic because they simply do not understand which skills their employees have.

Retail is a sector where employees require a multitude of skills, from communication to analytical abilities, which can make searching for external candidates a challenge. Therefore, organisations must work on upskilling their existing talent to fill skills gaps.

“Retailers are competing for top talent across all of their domains,” he says. “Aside from pay and salary expectations… skills and career development have become they key driver to retain those people.”

Mark details the importance of how “connected teams need to be supported by connected systems” and how Cornerstone’s “‘new system of work’ leads to business success”.

He adds that management capability and presence on the shop floor is also important for retailers. By using technology to take away low-level responsibilities or to upskill at a time that suits them, managers can spend more time with their teams.

Watch the full interview above to find out what other trends Cornerstone is seeing in the retail space.