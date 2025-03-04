NHS retention scheme results in decade-low attrition rate

Staff retention schemes have cut the number of health workers leaving the NHS to one of the lowest levels in more than a decade.

In the year to September 2024, 10.1% of hospital and community healthcare staff left the service, compared to 12.5% who did so in the year to September 2022 – a reduction of almost 21,300 people.

New analysis of the NHS’s People Promise staff retention scheme published today (4 March) showed the proportion of leavers is at the lowest since the pandemic, which saw a rate of 9.2%, and the second-lowest since 2010’s 10.0% rate.

The decline is attributed to the two-year programme focused on improving NHS retention, along with reduced sickness absence rates and increased productivity.

According to the review, the number of leavers at organisations that took part in the pilot dropped by an average of 11.8%, with those applying more interventions experiencing the biggest improvements to their retention rates.

Led by NHS England since April 2022, the programme initially supported 23 NHS organisations and now includes an extra 116, encompassing mental health and community trusts, primary care and ambulance services. About 4,500 staff members were retained in the health service due to the programme.

The report highlighted that effective e-rostering, flexible working and retirement support, and local staff listening sessions had the most significant impact on reducing leaver rates.

Leader of the programme, Professor Em Wilkinson-Brice, director for staff experience and leadership development at NHS England, said: “NHS organisations have done a huge amount to improve the working environment for staff over the past couple of years and it’s fantastic to see the impact it’s having, with over 21,000 fewer staff leaving the health service in the last year.”

She said there had also been improvements to sickness and absence rates, as well as to the NHS’s overall productivity, which meant more staff were available to get patients the treatment they needed sooner.

Wilkinson-Brice added: “Our People Promise staff retention programme shows what’s possible when you work closely with staff to make changes that improve their lives, whether supporting flexible working or making simple alterations to rostering processes.

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to expand the initiative to a further 116 organisations so that we can provide a world-class service that’s appreciated by both staff and patients across the country. I’d encourage all NHS organisations to prioritise retention by making changes that will improve the everyday working experiences of their teams.”

Minister for Health, Stephen Kinnock, acknowledged that NHS staff have been overworked for far too long, but said it was great to see such initiatives keeping thousands of them in the workforce.

He said: “We know there’s still a lot to be done to alleviate pressures on staff and to fix the broken NHS. Through our Plan for Change, we are turning the NHS around, boosting productivity and giving staff the tools they need to deliver the best possible care for patients.”

Commenting on the new analysis, Caroline Waterfield, director of development and employment at NHS Employers, said: “It is welcome to see the fall in the number of workers leaving the NHS and the positive impact of the sustained focus on actions that make a difference to staff experience and ensure our talented staff do not leave.

“Local employers and the national NHS England team leading this work should be proud of these achievements, which have been made in the toughest of contexts.”

NHS England has now released its annual guidance for the next financial year, focusing on providing faster treatment for hundreds of thousands of patients. All local NHS organisations are expected to cut reliance on temporary staff and achieve a minimum 30% reduction in agency spending, around £650 million, to invest in frontline services.

Waterfield added: “We know from talking to employers that the support, focus and resources from the national team, including providing funding for dedicated local project managers, has been instrumental in enabling this work to deliver positive outcomes.

“As the NHS faces even tighter financial constraints, it becomes even more essential to prioritise investment and focus on the actions that work to retain staff.”

