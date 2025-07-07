Empower and engage for the future: A revolution in talent development (webinar)

Thursday, 7 August 2025, 02.00pm BST

As organisations strive to unlock the full potential of their people, talent development and internal mobility have become top priorities for HR and L&D leaders. But how do you create a culture where employees are empowered to drive their own growth – and stay for the long term?

In this Personnel Today webinar, in association with Cornerstone, editor Rob Moss is joined by Rachel Moore, director of learning and development at OneAdvanced, who will share how cutting-edge technology can support employee engagement, retention and business success.

Register now for this interactive session, where you will:

Gain insider insights: Discover how OneAdvanced is spearheading cultural change to build a dynamic, future-ready workforce.

Empower employee growth: See how OneAdvanced empowers employees to own their development, drive their career trajectories, and unlock their full potential.

Promote internal mobility: Learn actionable strategies to enhance career mobility and foster a culture of continuous growth and learning across your organisation.

Whether you are looking to reimagine your talent strategy or amplify your people’s potential, this session will provide inspiration and practical tips to lead your own talent revolution.

This 60-minute webinar will include the opportunity to ask questions throughout the webinar and live Q&A.

About our panellists

Rachel Moore is director of learning and development at OneAdvanced, where she is committed to driving organisational excellence through effective learning and development initiatives. With a proven track record in designing and implementing innovative learning solutions, she is passionate about equipping individuals with the skills they need to succeed and create a culture of continuous learning.

Helen Simpson is account manager at Cornerstone OnDemand. Helen helps businesses design, deliver and continuously assess learning and talent strategies that truly deliver results. With over 10 years of experience in L&D and talent, she is committed to working with learning and talent development leaders, and other key stakeholders alike, to create, implement and deliver innovative and accessible learning and people solutions that impact the bottom line.