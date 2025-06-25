Careers in HRMilitaryLatest NewsPublic sectorThe HR profession

Richard Tice: ‘pathetic’ to put HR manager in charge of RAF base

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch An RAF C-17 aircraft landing at Brize Norton air base in Oxfordshire.
Desmond Brambley/Alamy
An RAF C-17 aircraft landing at Brize Norton air base in Oxfordshire.
Desmond Brambley/Alamy

The deputy leader of the Reform party has triggered a row by insinuating that RAF Brize Norton was not secure because the station commander, a female group captain, had a background in HR.

Richard Tice MP, responding to protestors breaking into the base last week, posted: “Kept safe and secure by an HR manager  … well done folks” with a link to the officer’s biography and a screenshot of the officer’s profile.

Labour MP for North East Derbyshire Louise Jones condemned Richard Tice in response. She told parliament on Tuesday: “Certain pathetic little people took this incident and decided to come out of the woodwork and criticise people for doing their job whilst being female.”

RAF recruitment

Recruitment: RAF policies unlawfully discriminated against white males 

Allegations and resignations shine unwelcome light on RAF and Red Arrows culture 

How the RAF can add wings to your HR career

What’s the difference between positive action and positive discrimination? 

Jones, who served in Afghanistan with the British Army, added: “I know as a woman serving in the armed forces, every opportunity that has been given to women, we have earned, through serving on operations, proving time and time again, we are worthy to be there.

“I was very conscious when I was serving that I had to be perfect, because any fault or flaw that I showed would not be held just against me, but against all the women that I was serving with.”

However, Tice, in response Jones’s comments, doubled down on his allegations, saying “woke weakness from Lib Dem and Labour MPs is a national embarrassment”.

He told the BBC: “What is pathetic is allowing an HR manager to be responsible for security at one of our most important UK bases.”

At Wednesday’s Question Time in the Commons, Labour MP Calvin Bailey said Tice’s criticism “brings disgrace upon him and his party”. He added that RAF bases had suffered from under-investment over the past decade.

Labour’s deputy leader joined the criticism on Tice, adding: “The attack on RAF Brize Norton was disgraceful, but what was even more disgraceful is Reform blaming the commanding officer and accomplished woman who has served her country, rather than the criminals that were responsible.

“That’s not leadership, Mr Speaker, but we shouldn’t expect anything better from the party of the Putin apologists.”

Group Captain Louise Henton joined the RAF in 2001, and took command of the air base, the main hub for the RAF’s transport and air-to-air refuelling aircraft, in 2024.

Her RAF biography states she has completed command and staff appointments in personnel, media, recruitment, programmes and plans, and human resources. She was recently responsible for delivery of the modernisation of career management practices and protocol within the RAF.

A Ministry of Defence source called the “woke” allegations “nonsense”.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

You may also like

Submarine programme to support thousands of jobs

Public sector workers gain pay rises of up...

DSTL scientist constructively dismissed for gender-critical views

Bomb disposal veterans at heightened risk of bladder...

‘Independent’ team to handle Armed Forces complaints

Schneider Electric doubles ex-military green skills scheme

Army inquest hears of widespread sexual harassment claims

LGBT army veterans set to receive up to...

Retention payments to tackle decline in armed forces

Labour scraps ′outdated’ armed forces recruitment rules