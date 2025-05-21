Latest NewsTrade unionsPay settlements

Ryanair demands flight attendants pay back salary increase

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Pic: Ryanair
Pic: Ryanair

Ryanair has asked a number of flight attendants in Spain to repay salary increases after a legal dispute with one of their unions.

The airline had agreed a pay rise with Spanish union Confederación Sindical de Comisiones Obreras (CCOO), which was to apply to all flight attendants, regardless of the union they belonged to.

However, in March, the Unión Sindical Obrera (USO) won a case in the Spanish High Court objecting to this agreement on the grounds that those at the negotiation table were not authorised.

Ryanair

Court of Appeal hears Ryanair pilot’s worker status case 

Ryanair pilots’ trade union detriment case over first hurdle 

USO claimed that its representatives “legally couldn’t sign that kind of agreement” and the deal was nullified.

Ryanair has now written to USO to say it will inform members how much they must now pay back, equivalent to five months’ worth of uplift, or up to €3,000. Attendants were paid higher salaries between October 2024 and March 2025.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “USO are complaining about pay cuts that result from their court case. Ryanair is complying with the court case that USO took to cut pay while it is under appeal.

“USO are a tiny minority union with no support from our crew, the vast majority of whom have their pay and conditions protected by an agreement with CCOO.”

Ryanair has told flight attendants: “We are willing to offer a repayment plan of 12 months with the deductions starting in the payslip of June.”

A USO spokesperson accused Ryanair of “union-based discrimination”.

However, Ryanair wrote back to the union: “If you wish to pursue legal action against us for complying with the outcome of the court case that you won, that is entirely a matter for you.”

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

