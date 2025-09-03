Sandie Peggie launches fresh legal action against NHS Fife

Sandie Peggie has launched fresh legal action in the employment tribunal against NHS Fife and three senior managers.

The nurse’s tribunal case against Dr Beth Upton and Fife Health Board for sexual harassment, belief discrimination and victimisation heard final closing arguments yesterday.

Peggie brought an employment tribunal against NHS Fife after she was suspended for complaining that she had to share a changing room with Dr Upton, a trans woman. It was mainly heard in February and July this year.

This fresh claim is directed against three senior staff members who opposed a decision by another manager to lift Peggie’s suspension in March 2024.

Her legal team only discovered this during the evidence given at the recent tribunal.

In a statement, Peggie’s solicitor Margaret Gribbon said: “I can confirm that on 6 August 2025 my client Sandie Peggie raised further legal proceedings in the employment tribunal against Fife Health Board (FHB), Dr Kate Searle, Dr Maggie Currer and Esther Davidson.

“All four respondents’ legal defences to the claim are expected to be received within the next fortnight.

“The claim is one of alleged harassment and victimisation under the Equality Act 2010 relating to Sandie’s gender critical beliefs and is a separate legal case from her ongoing claim against FHB and Dr Beth Upton.”

Her team said that further claims relating to Peggie’s disciplinary hearing and a media statement released by Fife Health Board in July would follow.

In the four-page statement, the health board claimed that the tribunal had triggered “a threat of physical harm and sexual violence” against NHS staff. It was criticised by Scotland’s Information Commissioner for its “petulant tone”.

According to Gribbon and her team, Peggie is considering taking action against the individuals who approved the release of the statement.

When Peggie’s tribunal resumed in July, she was cleared of an internal allegation of gross misconduct, with the health board conceding that there had been insufficient evidence to show she had compromised patient safety and misgendered Dr Upton.

The nurse has also launched legal action against the Royal College of Nursing, claiming that the union “refused to represent” her because of her gender-critical beliefs.

