Latest NewsEmployment tribunalsTrade unionsTransgender

Sandie Peggie takes legal action against Royal College of Nursing

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Sandie Peggie outside the tribunal court in Dundee with her solicitor Margaret Gribbon
Iain Masterton/Alamy Live News
Sandie Peggie outside the tribunal court in Dundee with her solicitor Margaret Gribbon
Iain Masterton/Alamy Live News

Sandie Peggie, currently in the middle of a tribunal claim against her employer, has now launched legal action against her trade union.

Peggie was suspended by NHS Fife in 2024 over claims she bullied and harassed Dr Beth Upton, a trans doctor, after the two shared a changing room at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

She has taken the health board to tribunal claiming sexual harassment and harassment related to a protected belief, which is now in progress in Dundee.

Peggie was last week cleared of internal allegations of harassment by NHS Fife, just one day before her tribunal hearing resumed.

Sandie Peggie tribunal

Trans row nurse cleared of misconduct as tribunal resumes

Nurse at centre of trans tribunal faces conduct hearing 

But the nurse is now suing the Royal College of Nursing over claims the union “refused to represent” her because of her gender-critical beliefs.

Peggie said she had contacted her union for advice after she was suspended in early 2024.

Her lawyer, Margaret Gribbon, said the RCN “repeatedly failed to exercise their industrial muscle to advocate for female members distressed because they are being deprived of genuine single-sex spaces to dress and undress at work”.

“Had the RCN fulfilled the conventional role of a trade union, it is less likely that Sandie would have faced the ordeal of an 18-month disciplinary process and having to raise legal proceedings against Fife Health Board,” she said.

Peggie’s legal team refer to RCN guidelines published in 2021, which state that members have a right to receive “support, guidance or representation regardless of your ethnic or national origins, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation, gender reassignment, disability, marital status or civil partnership, age, pregnancy or any complaint you may have previously made about the RCN itself”.

The guidelines also state that the union will give a “clear and detailed explanation” if it cannot provide advice or representation.

A spokesperson for the RCN said the union has responded to the claim, and denies the allegations.

Peggie’s tribunal has so far heard that the nurse had encountered Dr Upton, a trans woman, on two occasions in the hospital changing room. One occasion was on Christmas Eve in 2023 when Peggie needed to change urgently due to heavy menstrual bleeding.

Peggie said she was “embarrassed and intimidated” by sharing the space. Dr Upton complained to the health board that her complaint had been tantamount to bullying and the nurse was suspended.

The tribunal was adjourned in February and resumed last week. It is expected to run until the end of this week.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Employee relations opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more Employee Relations jobs

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

You may also like

TUC launches inspections of workplaces for heat safety

Doctors vote for return to strike action

Seven ways to prepare now for the Employment...

NHS pay disputes: Who could strike again?

Poundland closures mean over 1,000 jobs at risk

HR and employment leaders feature in King’s birthday...

Former employees of Wilko gain £2m payout

Workplace disputes: ‘Most employment tribunals could be avoided’

Nurses vote on whether 3.6% pay rise is...

House of Lords to resume scrutiny of Employment...