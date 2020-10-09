Sandwich carers – using occupational physiotherapy to help a food production line

New machinery, practices, and assessments have all reduced musculoskeletal disorders at food manufacturer Greencore

Food manufacturer Greencore found itself in the media spotlight over the summer, when its occupational health team was at the forefront of managing a coronavirus outbreak among its workers. But its OH ‘story’ is very much not just about Covid-19. For example, when (pre-Covid) the success of a chicken and avocado sandwich proved a production and health and safety headache, it turned to Connect Health’s OH physiotherapy services team for help, as Paul Shawcross explains.

At one level, when the release of a new humble chicken and avocado filling became an overnight hit for food manufacturer Greencore Group, it was a good challenge to have. The sandwich became the top option in its range, with sales spiking and production requirements dramatically increasing, meaning its team needed to prepare over 500kg of avocado per day, seven days a week.

The downside, however, was that Greencore was aware this heightened demand on its team was not sustainable. Concerned about a range of knock-on implications, including reduced productivity and a rise in sickness absence, we at Connect Health were called in to undertake an ergonomic risk assessment across its site, which included 2,400 employees.

Bespoke MSD assessment

We specialise in musculoskeletal disorders (MSD), so back, joint and limb pain; common complaints for workers who spend a lot of time standing or undertaking repetitive tasks – like in food production. So, we created a bespoke assessment that examined factors such as efficient tooling, work rates and workers’ MSD problems.

Julie Routledge, head of occupational health for the manufacturer, explains: “The popularity of this sandwich meant we had to quickly implement mass production techniques to meet demand, but that posed notable occupational health risks on our staff, due to intensified physical workload and stress.

“Connect Health had previously supported us in another area of our manufacturing unit and I have always found the quality and information in its ergonomic assessments to be really valuable in determining the risk and the next-steps approach.”

The findings of our assessment highlighted some clear problem areas that needed rectifying so immediate introductions were made – for example, things such as rotation and micro-breaks to reduce the amount of time employees were focusing on doing the same task repeatedly.

At a practical level, this meant rotating people on to other lines to reduce the time they spent doing the same job and introducing more breaks for them, throughout the day – shorter ones versus the more traditional longer and less frequent break patterns.

The workers quickly felt the benefits of these changes. Reduced blocks of time spent on tasks equalled less pressure on their bodies. More breaks resulted in a chance to destress, take a walk and get some fresh air – both valuable for physical and mental health.

The most notable advancement following the assessment, and which had a directly positive impact on the MSD health of the company’s staff, was the introduction of new, tailor-made equipment.

So we worked in collaboration with an engineering company to create equipment that was bespoke to each task in the production line to ensure better ergonomic design was achieved to improve posture, reduce impact to hands and provide an adjustable height option to the user.

As a result of these implementations, Greencore has enjoyed cost savings and seen a significant reduction in staff illness. The introduction of rotation and micro-breaks alone has helped to reduce the impact of MSDs on the workforce. Over two years there were no reported aches or pains by staff (as of February 2020, so pre-Covid outbreak).

After these initial short-term solutions were implemented, we have continued working with Greencore to ensure ongoing improvements are made to its MSD management – to identify further adaptations to its manufacturing processes – while reducing risk.

These include weekly on-site OH physiotherapy to support the wellbeing of employees (again pre-Covid-19). There is a fast-track referral scheme for effective assessment and work-focused rehabilitation and the use of EQ5D data to measure quality of life.

Other initiatives have included ongoing musculoskeletal awareness training and proactive departmental specific preventative exercise and strengthening programmes.

We worked collaboratively with the occupational health, safety and HR teams to focus on the health and productivity of the entire workforce, and this integrated approach has really paid off for the manufacturer – with efficiency savings each year and no reported MSD complaints from staff in two years.

Advice for manufacturers

Finally, all manufacturers are of course facing challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. So my advice would be to review how their staff are faring and to consider making adaptations to safeguard their physical and mental health.

Changes don’t need to be costly, and can include things like micro-breaks and rotations. Other introductions that have benefited our customers are team-led exercising – even just some before-, during- or after-shift stretches and a “round the site” walk during a break.

There are also loads of great free resources available that employees can tap into, such as NHS’ fitness studio and Sport England’s ‘Stay in, work out’.

