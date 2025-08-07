Local authority staff absence in Scotland hits record level

The level of absence among staff at councils in Scotland is at its highest level on record.

Figures released by the country’s government watchdog, the Accounts Commission, showed the absence rate among staff, excluding teachers, rose to an average of 13.9 days in 2023-24 compared with 10.8 days in 2010-11.

Over the same period, the teacher absence rate increased from 6.6 days to 7.6 days.

The commission’s latest report urged councils to improve workforce planning, especially given the age of staff.

Although 35% of staff are 25 to 44 years old, 27% are between 45 and 54, and 29% are aged 55 to 64.

There are about 260,000 council workers in Scotland.

The commission stated: “As well as increasing demand for services, councils are facing challenges in recruiting and retaining staff, and sickness absence rates are at a record high.

It stated that better workforce planning was needed. “Many councils have initiatives in place to address challenges with recruitment and retaining staff, but urgent progress is needed to have robust workforce plans in place at every council.

“This needs to: help financial sustainability; address wellbeing; link to future skill needs and drive many more shared services and roles across the public sector.”

It added: “Addressing rising sickness absence, embracing innovation and digital technology, and increased collaborative working will all be necessary to attract and retain staff and ensure we all continue to benefit from a skilled and motivated local government workforce.”

Jennifer Henderson, a member of the Accounts Commission, said: “Councils must fundamentally reform how they deliver services.” They needed to “align their existing workforce plans with their priorities so they can ensure their workforces are the right size and shape, and their staff have the skills they will need. In particular, they need to ensure workers have the digital skills necessary for the scale of changes ahead.”

Henderson added that many councils were already responding to this challenge, and local bodies were learning from each other.

In England, the absence sickness rate for full-time employees of local authorities is thought to be currently about 8.8% according to the Local Government Association.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs