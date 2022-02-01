Seven types of listening that can change your life and work

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Why is listening so important in life and at work?

Not only can it help you process information on different levels, but it can also help you build relationships with others. That’s because listening goes deeper than just hearing. It’s also much more than listening to the words someone else is saying. While this is one type of listening, it isn’t the only one that matters. Let’s discuss the various types of listening and why listening is important for helping you advance your career and life.Listening is a key component of effective communication skills. Without listening, you can’t understand what other people are really trying to say. It’s easy to get something wrong and make assumptions. On the other hand, when you actively listen, you can fully communicate with someone else. Listening is the most important part of communication. That’s because it allows you to come up with a substantial and meaningful response. You can pick up on subtleties you wouldn’t have otherwise, especially with body language. If something isn’t clear, you can ask clarifying questions. This is something you might not have done without active listening. At work, communication is an important soft skill. According to LinkedIn's 2019 Global Talent Trends report, 80% of companies say that soft skills are increasingly important to their success. Listening is also important for productive collaboration. According to the same LinkedIn report, collaboration is the third most important soft skill companies need. Imagine trying to collaborate if you can’t actively listen to your colleagues. Information gets lost, and misunderstandings occur. The same can happen if everyone on the team uses different levels of listening. Some people will be more engaged than others. Not everyone will get the same understanding of the same conversation. You can avoid this if everyone actively listens to each other. Plus, when you actively listen, your colleagues and your superiors will notice that you come up with meanin