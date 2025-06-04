Sickness absence falls to almost pre-pandemic rate

The rate of sickness absence continued to fall in 2024, with employees losing on average 4.4 days of work per year.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the percentage of working hours lost to illness or injury fell by 0.3 percentage points over the year to 2.0% in 2024. This brings it to 0.1 percentage points above the pre-pandemic level of 2019, when it was 1.9%.

The ONS found that minor illnesses accounted for almost a third of absences (30%), followed by musculoskeletal issues (15.5%), mental health conditions (9.8%) and respiratory conditions (7.3%).

“Other” illnesses accounted for almost a tenth of all reasons for absence, which includes accidents, poisonings, infectious diseases, skin disorders and diabetes.

The sickness absence rate for men in 2024 was 1.6% and for women 2.5%. Men’s absence has fallen by 0.2 percentage points since 2023, while women’s has gone down by 0.3 percentage points.

The only age group not to see a decrease in absence was the 16 to 24 age group, whose rate was unchanged year on year, the ONS found.

The largest decrease for men was in the 25 to 34 years age group (0.4 percentage points) and the largest decrease for women was in the 50 to 64 years age group (0.7 percentage points).

Women aged 16 to 24 years were the only group to see an increase over the year, rising by 0.3 percentage points to a rate of 1.6%.

There was a decrease in the sickness absence rate for both those with and without long-term health conditions. For those with long-term conditions, the rate was 4.0%, down 0.6 percentage points on 2023.

Workers living in the south-west had the highest sickness absence rate in 2024, at 2.4%. East of England and London employees had the lowest rates, both at 1.5%.

The ONS attributed low levels of sickness absence in London to the younger age profile of workers there, and their types of occupation. Higher-skilled jobs tend to have lower rates of sickness absence, it added.

Public sector sickness

Public sector employees recorded more absence days than their counterparts in the private sector, according to the ONS. The public sector absence rate was 2.9% in 2024, while the private sector rate was 1.8%.

Elementary occupations had the highest rate of absence, at 2.9%, while managers and senior officials had the lowest rate at 1.3%. Part-time workers recorded a 2.6% rate, compared to 1.9% for full-time workers.

Ben Harrison, director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University, said the figures were no cause for complacency. He said: “Enabling people to take time off when they are sick to get better and return to work in good health is critical for a robust and successful labour market.

“Workers feeling unable to take time to recover and recuperate can lead to health issues becoming more serious over time, increasing the risk that they might join the near record number of people who are already out of the labour market due to ill health.”

However, he added that current rates of statutory sick pay mean people “face a choice between making ends meet and looking after their health”.

“This can be particularly challenging for those in more insecure roles, and those with fluctuating health conditions, such as multiple sclerosis or long-term mental health issues,” he added.

“It is welcome that government is seeking to strengthen statutory sick pay in the UK as part of its Employment Rights Bill.

“While reforms to eliminate the waiting time before people can access sick pay and removing the lower earnings threshold are positive, a failure to raise the weekly level will mean too many workers continue to face this invidious choice when they fall ill in the future.”

No quick solution

Catherine Foot, director of Phoenix Insights, said that sickness absence rates were still high five years on from the pandemic. “This lost productivity damages our economy and businesses, as well as the millions of individuals suffering with long-term health conditions and disability, many of whom are aged over 50 and find it increasingly difficult to stay in good, well-paid work,” she said.

“There isn’t a quick solution for our country’s sickness absence rates. But, in the meantime, the government and employers must work to provide better flexible working accommodations and occupational health support to help people manage their health issues while continuing to work, earn and save, as well as comprehensive sick leave policies that support people in their return to work, so people do not feel forced to leave the workforce altogether.”

Charlotte Neal, head of community connections at Reward Gateway | Edenred, said that despite the fall in absence, “sick” is still considered a dirty word at work.

She added: “People would rather get signed off to avoid discrimination, awkward conversations and being labelled ‘incapable’ and missing out on opportunities. It’s easier to hide behind a sick note than it is to ask for support. It’s an unfortunate reality, and we see this in the volume of people who are absent from work, and then hesitant to rejoin the workforce, especially after prolonged bouts of ill-health.

“Business leaders are in the incredible position to change employees’ lives for the better by implementing initiatives and benefits that plug the ever-increasing gap in access to healthcare services. When you address employees’ whole needs – whole human needs, not just their work requirements – you send the message that they’re appreciated for who they are, not just what they do. It’s an under-utilised cheat code which guarantees positive employee experiences, healthier and engaged workforces, and ultimately better business results.”

