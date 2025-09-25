Poor quality jobs ‘lock millions out of the UK labour market’

Fewer than 3% of long-term sick and disabled people who are out of work make it back into employment each year, according to new research that warns poor quality jobs are locking millions out of the labour market.

The analysis, from healthy working lives campaigner Timewise, examined five years of UK Labour Force data and found that when sick and disabled people do re-enter work, most end up in roles that last only a few months. More than half of jobs taken by this group end within four months, and many are in physically demanding, insecure frontline roles such as cleaning, care work, factory shifts or courier jobs.

The report highlights a mismatch between the kinds of jobs available and the needs of those who want to return to work. Nearly a third of people who are economically inactive because of disability say they would like to work, representing a potential 850,000 workers. However, the research shows that rigid shift patterns, long commutes and jobs that involve being on their feet all day often prove unsustainable.

Clare McNeil, chief executive of Timewise, said: “Nearly three million people are currently stuck on the sidelines of our economy, many keen to work but unable to find jobs that are right for them. Pushing people into insecure, physical, inflexible work when they are already challenged by disability or mental health problems is futile – these jobs don’t work and they don’t last.”

The research also found that young people were experiencing the fastest rise in economic inactivity linked to ill health, raising concerns of a long-term increase in worklessness if their needs were not addressed.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “It is concerning that long-term sick and disabled people who go back into frontline roles, find it difficult to stay in them because of a lack of flexibility and poor working conditions. High-quality jobs that are well designed are essential for improving health and reducing economic inactivity.”

Taylor added: “The NHS itself has a pivotal role to play in improving not just the quality of its own frontline roles and the NHS Confederation’s new Work and Health Network is supporting both NHS organisations and wider system partners in helping to address the worrying rise in health-related economic inactivity.”

Ahead of Sir Charlie Mayfield’s Keep Britain Working review, due to report this autumn, Timewise called on the government to focus its efforts on improving the quality of frontline jobs. It recommended the introduction of: cross-industry healthy work standards, modelled on the Employment Rights Bill; Norwegian-style workforce innovation agreements to reward employers for meeting targets on sickness and retention; and a re-purposing of existing government support, including Access to Work, to prioritise job quality and in-work support.