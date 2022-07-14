Simple yet fundamental mistakes are blighting the onboarding experience for many new hires.

The onboarding of new hires is a company’s best – and only – chance to make that dazzling first impression.

It can win hearts and minds and also act as a jumping-off point for successful and long-lasting careers. Not only will the employee benefit from a rewarding experience, but their organisation will also reap the rewards of having an engaged and motivated employee on board.

Given that people professionals will know the true value of great onboarding, it makes sense that every organisation creates the best possible experience for their new hires. But here’s the question: are employers successfully integrating their new hires and helping them to understand their new position and job requirements, or are they being set up to fail?

To find out, Cezanne HR conducted research into the state of onboarding efforts in the UK and Ireland in June 2022, and their investigation revealed some surprising results…

Poor onboarding practices are causing nearly two-thirds of new hires unnecessary stress

While changing roles can be unsettling, tiring and stressful, the onboarding process should help new employees feel excited and motivated about their new jobs. However, it seems that many organisations are adding to their new hires’ nerves by providing poor onboarding experiences, with 63% of new hires saying their onboarding experience left them feeling stressed.

In addition, this figure rose sharply to 74% for employees who underwent their onboarding in the past two years, with nearly a fifth saying that their onboarding experience was very stressful and overwhelming.

Nearly a fifth of all employees felt they were misled by their employer’s original job listing

One of the more worrying results was that 17% of all employees surveyed believed the job they applied for was not representative of their actual role. This number rose to 25% for those who worked remotely.

This kind of mismatch can negatively impact virtually every aspect of engagement and retention, ultimately leading to a revolving door of employees. The ongoing Great Resignation is clearly demonstrating employees won’t stick around in a job they don’t like: the same goes for if they feel the job they’re doing isn’t what they originally applied for.

Only half of all new hires said they felt productive and capable of doing their jobs

The last thing a new hire wants to feel is incapable of doing their new job; but it seems many employees didn’t feel confident or productive when starting their most current role.

Cezanne HR’s survey revealed that only 50% of employees said they had check-ins from their managers that helped them feel confident and productive. However, 18% of remote workers who took part in the survey said they had very little to no check-ins at all, saying they felt unconfident and unproductive as a result.

A poor onboarding experience led to over a fifth of all new hires feeling concerned about their choice of employer.

Perhaps most alarmingly for employers, the survey found that 21% of all employees had questioned their choice of employer due to their onboarding. In addition, nearly 10% of employees aged 18-24 said that their onboarding experience led them into thinking about leaving their job altogether.

Key takeaways for HR

It’s imperative that HR put onboarding at the top of their list of priorities and investigate whether their processes are fit for purpose.

Although HR understand the importance of onboarding, basic yet hugely damaging errors appear to be commonplace. These are clearly hurting the morale, confidence and trust of new hires and are also likely contributing to the Great Resignation.

Cezanne HR’s research also clearly indicates those first few days and weeks can make a huge impression with new hires. And, although the survey has shown that most organisations recognise the importance of onboarding, many companies could do more to support employees both before they start and during their initial ‘settling in’ phase.

Actions include:

Ensuring new hires have regular check-ins with their managers

Providing the equipment, access and space new hires need to do their jobs from day one

Closely vetting job descriptions and educating recruiting managers as to the importance of accurate job listings

Encouraging managers to contact their new joiners to confirm their role and duties before they officially start

Getting all essential new starter paperwork completed before an employee begins their first day

Tailoring an onboarding experience to different roles, rather than providing a one-size-fits-all experience for everyone.

You can download the full report and findings by following this link.