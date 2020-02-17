Six essential GDPR steps for HR – Download the e-book now

By on 17 Feb 2020 in PROMOTED CONTENT, General Data Protection Regulation, Data protection, HR practice, HR strategy, Latest News

Is your HR team fully compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation?

As the gatekeepers and processors of employees’ personal data, HR teams have a critical role to play in an organisation’s GDPR strategy.

In fact, thousands of data points are captured by HR departments throughout the entire employment journey – from the job application stage, right through to an employee leaving an organisation.

With fines of up to 4% of an organisation’s global annual turnover or €20 million (whatever is greater) being levied for non-compliance, is vital that HR teams are aware of their responsibilities in this area and the rights employees have over their data.

To understand what GDPR means for HR, Sage People have created a six-step guide to meeting the data protection regulations and a checklist of essential actions. Download the e-book now to ensure your HR team remains compliant…

  • By registering for this research report you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and to Sage contacting you in relation to this whitepaper and its content. You also confirm that you have read our privacy policy and our cookie policy.
  • Personnel Today Group may also contact you in the future about new products, events and services unless you object to receiving such messages by ticking the box below. Personnel Today will not pass your details onto any other third parties.
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Related posts:

Workforce Planning: A strategic approach to addressing your future workforce requirements

PROMOTED CONTENT | In a nutshell, workforce planning is a systematic approach that ensures you have the right people with the right skills ...

Employers lack data needed to analyse ethnicity pay gap

Ninety-five per cent of employers have not analysed their ethnicity pay gap, with many lacking the data that will enable...

cyber-securityFive ways HR can improve cyber security

Incidents such as those at Morrisons and Butlin's show that employees can be a significant risk in terms cyber security. What can HR do to reduce the threat?