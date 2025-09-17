Sky to cut 600 jobs as it ‘reshapes’ for streaming

Sky will cut around 600 jobs and redeploy 300 others as it ‘reshapes’ its business to compete with other streaming services.

This is the third round of cuts at the broadcaster in the past 18 months – the company has cut almost 3,500 roles since the beginning of 2024.

Sky is owned by Comcast and employs around 23,000 staff in the UK. The consultation process will result in the loss of around 600 roles, with 300 staff being redeployed elsewhere in the business.

The company is hoping to shift away from its traditional satellite pay-TV model to a more streaming-focused set-up so it can compete against the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

It estimates that more than 90% of new subscriptions are now internet-based, through products such as Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

The company said employees working in its Leeds, Livingston and Osterley sites would be affected.

Sky insisted that job losses would not be down to individual performance, but would be focused on customer needs. It added that more tech functions would be carried out by its international operations.

In March 2025, it announced the closure of three call centres in the north of England, leading to the loss of around 2,000 jobs, and in January 2024, the company announced around 1,000 job losses after the launch of Sky Glass and Sky Stream marked “a shift in our business”.

A Sky spokesperson said, “Over the past few years, Sky has launched a set of market-leading products including Sky Glass, Sky Stream and our full-fibre broadband service.

“These products are now firmly established and used by millions of customers, strengthening Sky’s reputation for innovation and great service.

“As we look ahead, we are shifting our approach to bring customers the next generation of experience by investing in digital-first service, unbeatable content, and even better performance from our products, powered by the best of global innovation.”

