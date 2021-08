To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Raise the legal age for purchasing tobacco to 21, and gradually introduce further raises in the future

Reduce tobacco affordability by increasing UK tobacco tax each year in stages from the current level of RPI +2% to RPI +5%

Reduce the size of the illicit market by introducing a tobacco licensing

According to the International Longevity Centre’s ‘Up in smoke’ report , which analyses data from the Office for National Statistics annual population surveys for 2015-2017, 25% of men and 26.5% of women who smoked or used to smoke were in poor health, putting great strain on health systems. Men who have never smoked enjoy five more years of disability-free life, while women can expect almost six more years of disability-free life, helping to keep them in work for longer. Current or ex-smokers were more likely to be economically inactive than those who had never smoked. From the ages of 20 to 60 those who had never smoked were 5.4% more economically active on average than current/ex-smokers, and between the ages of 44 and 56 that difference rose to 9%. The report found that this level of inactivity came at a great cost to the UK economy. Assuming that average earnings in the UK were £25,000 per annum, the report estimated the UK’s GDP would have seen an increase of £11.5bn a year had no men in the UK had ever smoked during this period. The ILC argues that to meet its pledge to go “smoke free”, the government needs to: