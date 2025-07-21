Southampton City Council reaches equal pay settlement

Southampton City Council has reached an equal pay settlement with several trade unions.

Back in January 2024, the council ended task-and-finish contracts, which enabled mainly male waste and refuse collection staff to leave work once their daily tasks were completed. However, employees on the same grade across the rest of the council, who are mostly women, had regular fixed start and finish times and argued that they were paid less than waste and refuse collectors despite doing jobs that were just as demanding.

Unions Unison, Unite and GMB brought equal pay claims on behalf of hundreds of staff who did not have the same arrangements as the waste and refuse collectors. Negotiations took place and a settlement was agreed with the local authority on behalf of around 800 social care, administrative, school and housing staff.

As a result of the equal pay settlement, eligible council workers will now be offered payments to resolve their claims. Eligible employees who do not have an ongoing equal pay claim can apply for a settlement payment via an internal scheme, which has been launched by the council.

A Southampton City Council spokesperson said: “We are committed to implementing changes, new ways of working and learnings from this situation to create a sustainable and transformative council. As an employer we are reviewing all of our working arrangements and processes to ensure that fairness and equality are central to everything we do.”

Charlotte Gardner, regional organiser at GMB, added: “GMB members, mainly working women, will receive significant settlements. This is pay that would have allowed them to work fewer hours, spend more time with their children, take their families on holiday or not worry about paying their bills. GMB is pleased Southampton City Council has worked with the unions to bring this matter to a close and ensure the workers receive the money they are owed. We urge other councils to do the same.”

