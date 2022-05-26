Strathclyde Business School expands its Degree Apprenticeship offer in England

The University of Strathclyde’s triple accredited business school is expanding its programmes in the Degree Apprenticeship market to businesses across England.

The University already offers a range of high calibre degree apprenticeships, one of which is the Senior Leaders MBA which is currently run exclusively for Babcock. Strathclyde’s approach to employer and apprentice engagement and applied experiential learning ensures an excellent experience for both, resulting in 100% retention rates.

Strathclyde is now building on this success with the launch of the Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship (CMDA). As well as this, Strathclyde currently offer Chemical Engineering BEng (Hons) and BSc (Hons) Digital & Technology Solutions and the courses are continuing to grow.

One employer spoke of the benefits that Degree Apprenticeship brought to their organisation:

“The impact has been immense, and the apprentices understand and deliver against our long-term objectives and strategic growth. The apprentices “get it” and they really focus on tangible business outputs, with strategic awareness, financial acumen and continued growth.”

Employers based in England will now be able to take advantage of this high calibre learning experience and business benefits when Strathclyde’s CMDA launches in September 2022.

On the CMDA, apprentices study towards their BA (Hons) Business Management and level 6 apprenticeship. The CMDA is dual accredited to CMI’s Level 5 Diploma in Management and Leadership and offers routes to Chartered Manager status. Apprentices will gain CMI membership for the duration of their studies.

Strathclyde’s specialist Academic Mentors support the apprentices throughout and work-based mentors are committed to their colleagues’ development and are always on hand for any challenges.

One mentor commented: “The guidance and support given to the Work-based Mentors and MBAs for the Tripartite Meetings is clear and easy to follow and my mentee is clear on what she needs to do for their development, the apprenticeship, and the MBA. As their mentor, I can be the rocket to help galvanise them.”

Apprentices have found the Senior Leaders MBA to offer them more and better opportunities at an executive level. One Degree Apprentice said, “The Senior Leaders MBA with Strathclyde provides a dynamic learning experience using a range of teaching methods to develop your independent thinking. The programme enables you to not just build your fundamental skills but provides you with the support to reflect on your knowledge and develop your approach as a leader of the future.” Degree Apprentice, Lead Project Manager

The Senior Leaders MBA at Strathclyde is aligned to the senior leaders apprenticeship standard and offers a blended approach to learning and a greater focus on work-based assessments and professional development. The 2.5 year programme is underpinned by The Reflective Leader module, promoting reflection on practice and learning and application of this to the workplace throughout the MBA. The university will open this apprenticeship pathway to new businesses in 2023.

Similar business benefits are found in Strathclyde’s undergraduate degree level apprenticeship. Career Ready UK, who have an apprentice on Strathclyde’s BA (Hons) Business management apprenticeship have seen the benefits of this and consistently speak about the positive impact it has on their business. Anne Wexelstein, Director for Scotland, said:

“Over the past 4 years Career Ready has benefitted from the methodologies, techniques and tools Janine has learnt about and developed during her graduate apprenticeship, adding to our organisation. As a social mobility charity which works with young people who may progress to a graduate apprenticeship, her experience has also added to our understanding of what it entails. Since the start of the apprenticeship we have seen a marked increase in Janine’s confidence, knowledge, self-awareness, insight and performance, recognised in her securing a promotion within the organisation she would never have considered herself a candidate for prior to her studies, alongside allowing her a long sought opportunity to return to higher education.”

University of Strathclyde: The place of Useful Learning

Praised for close links with business and commitment to making an impact to the global economy, the University of Strathclyde was named Times Higher Education (THE) University of the Year 2012 & 2019. Strathclyde Business School holds triple accreditation from the three international business education hallmarks of excellence – AMBA, AACSB, EQUIS.

Strathclyde Business School has been recognised in the Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021 for its world-leading research – with a GPA of 3.26, this positions SBS as the third-highest overall quality of all Scottish institutions as ranked by Times Higher Education (THE). SBS’s exemplary research environment achieved particularly strong recognition having a rating of 75% ‘conducive to producing research of world-leading quality and enabling outstanding impact’. With the remaining 25% rated as ‘internationally excellence quality’, this places SBS significantly above the sector average and makes it the second-highest environment quality profile in Scotland. In terms of scale and quality, the SBS submission has been ranked 16th in the UK on Research Power by the THE and this makes it the second highest in Scotland.

At the same time as helping to expand senior managers’ leadership capabilities, critical thinking and decision-making skills, the programme allows participants to undertake business-focused research that can be directly applied to corporate challenges, business practices and management to facilitate real change in their organisation.

Speaking about the introduction of the CMDA, Professor Scott MacGregor, Vice-Principal, University of Strathclyde said:

“With the success of our Senior Leaders MBA Degree Apprenticeship, I am delighted we are expanding our business school offering with the launch of the Chartered Manager programme where individuals will gain their BA (Hons) Business Management. Our triple accredited, world class business school has a reputation for high quality business education. Businesses can recruit or upskill existing staff, using their apprenticeship levy, and can be confident that their staff are gaining the required skills, experience and knowledge that their industry needs whilst bringing their further learning back into the workplace.”

Degree Apprenticeships are fully funded by the employer’s apprenticeship levy and the blended method of delivery limits time out of the business, making it accessible to all throughout the UK.

