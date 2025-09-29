Home Office to place stricter requirements on migrant workers

The government is planning to introduce stricter requirements on migrant workers if they wish to retain the right to work in the UK.

In her Labour conference speech today, home secretary Shabana Mahmood will announce a number of conditions that will need to be met to qualify for indefinite leave to remain (ILR).

These will include having to learn English to a high standard, a clean criminal record and evidence of volunteering in the community, although further details are yet to be outlined.

Currently, migrant workers can apply for ILR after five years, and once they have this it means they can live, study and work in the UK permanently.

The government’s immigration white paper, published in May, already proposed to double this period from five to 10 years, with exceptions for people who make a “high contribution” to society.

Mahmood’s proposals come after controversial plans were proposed last week by the Reform party to scrap ILR altogether, requiring migrants to reapply for new visas with tougher rules if the party ever came into power.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Reform’s proposals “racist” and “immoral”.

In her speech, Mahmood is expected to argue that “fair migration” can help the UK be an “open, generous and tolerant” country.

Ashley Stothard, an immigration lawyer at Freeths, believes the “devil is in the detail”.

“At first glance, the proposal to make volunteering a condition for applying for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) feels exploitative,” she said. “While community engagement is a positive goal, tying unpaid labour to immigration status risks undermining the principle of fair and voluntary contribution.

“It’s important to remember that many of the other conditions mentioned – such as having a clean criminal record, not claiming benefits, and demonstrating English language proficiency – are already standard requirements for most ILR applicants.

“What’s new here is the suggestion of mandatory volunteering, which raises serious ethical questions.”

Stothard added that any decision to apply the 10-year qualifying period retrospectively could have “significant implications” for thousands of migrants who are currently on track to reach ILR under the five-year rule.

“We’re already seeing unease among our clients, both employers and individuals, about the potential impact of this change,” she added.

Zeena Luchowa, partner at Laura Devine Immigration, said:”Shabana Mahmood’s comments on settlement proposals reflect an increasingly restrictive approach to what was outlined in the White Paper by the Government only a few months ago.

“It appears that these measures are intended to supplement rather than replace the initial proposals, although further clarity on the detail and timing will be essential.

“Employers and individuals who are already in the UK will undoubtedly be concerned as to how they will be impacted. As a minimum, it is crucial that the consultation on settlement, which we understand shall take place shortly, is clear and unambiguous, and also allows for sufficient engagement with stakeholders.”

