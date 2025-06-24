Supporting employees through substance abuse

Supporting and managing employees struggling with addiction or substance abuse requires a clear policy and approach, but most of all empathy, compassion and flexibility, argues Chris Britton.

Research published last month suggested that a third of workers have witnessed substance abuse at work, more than half have struggled themselves with substance abuse or addiction, and nearly three-quarters of businesses are worried about addiction-related issues in the workplace.

No one sets out to be an addict, and the signs that someone is addicted to something are not always obvious.

However, we do know that people typically end up in a cycle of addiction as a way of coping, and instead of finding positive ways to let off steam, they fall into a spiral which is difficult to break.

With this in mind, it is important to note that this latest study also highlights that 48% of employees said they turned to addictive behaviours as a way of coping with professional stress.

Of course, organisations need to have the right support available to help those already struggling with a variety of issues, whether workplace-related or not.

But equally and perhaps even more importantly, these latest findings show that businesses have a huge role to play in creating environments which support and promote positive resilience.

Prevention before intervention

Creating a compassionate work environment that fosters openness and trust is paramount to helping employees feel supported, whatever they’re facing, and can help staff who may already be struggling with addiction.

Training managers to challenge their own biases about addiction is crucial”

Increasing the dialogue around stress and wellbeing encourages people to access support and reduces the stigma associated with it.

Creating healthy boundaries with work habits, having space for people to talk and connect and supporting line managers to check in on people in a meaningful way can stop addiction before it takes hold.

Training managers to challenge their own biases about addiction is crucial, and ensuring it is framed as a health condition for which they can signpost the employee to help rather than punishing their colleague, will boost inclusion on this concern.

Taking a more preventative and empathetic approach will help businesses record and monitor a more accurate landscape of mental and physical health in their workplaces, meaning the right targeted interventions can be put in place.

What about those already struggling?

If an employee does share an issue with you, it’s important to deal with it with empathy and sensitivity. It takes a huge amount of trust and bravery to open up to your workplace and ask for help.

A clear policy is important to make employees aware of how the organisation will approach addiction and the types of provisions staff can expect.

In terms of signposting support, employers could encourage staff to use employee assistance programmes, counselling or to seek help from relevant charities or local community services.

Remember, with addiction, it could be that specialist mental health or addiction support is needed, and there are providers that can offer this to employers outside of a traditional EAP if it’s needed.

It’s also important to offer more flexible working opportunities, so employees can take time out of the day, leave early or start later to attend the necessary counselling appointments, addiction meetings or GP appointments required to help them start the road to recovery.

Substance policies should not just be legal or risk-focused. It is important we approach these situations with empathy and understanding, too.

We want employees to know that we care about their wellbeing, and that we would much rather know what they’re going through than have them suffer in silence.

If staff are open to seeking help or treatment, responsible businesses should be there to support them every step of the way.

