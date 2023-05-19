Sexual harassmentRetailLatest NewsSex discriminationBullying and harassment

Tesco chair steps down in wake of inappropriate behaviour claims

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Tesco chair John Allan
Photo: NurPhoto/Alamy
Tesco chair John Allan
Photo: NurPhoto/Alamy

Tesco chair John Allan will step down after the company’s AGM next month, after he was accused of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

Last week, allegations emerged from four women that 74-year-old Allan, who has been head of Tesco’s board since 2015, had behaved inappropriately towards them.

He had allegedly touched the bottom of a senior Tesco employee at the company’s AGM in June 2022. He had also similarly touched a female Confederation of British Industry employee in May 2019 at the lobbying group’s annual dinner and made inappropriate comments to two others, it is claimed, in 2019 and 2021.

According to a report in the Guardian earlier this month, Allan “vigorously denied “ three of those claims, but admitted to the other, relating to comments made about a female staff member at the CBI while he was president of the lobby group. He was said to have “unreservedly apologised” for those comments.

Allan had said he accepted he told the woman that a dress “suited her figure”, but said it was a “misjudged way of seeking to cheer someone up”.

Inappropriate behaviour

CBI apologises for recruiting ‘toxic’ staff 

Casey review: Met Police ‘boys’ club culture is rife’

How to deal with bullying and harassment in the workplace

Allan was president of the CBI between 2018 and 2020 and vice-president until October 2021.

Regarding the allegation that Allan had touched the bottom of a female Tesco employee, the retailer said it had “instigated an extensive review of the allegation”, which “has not identified any evidence or complaints in relation to John”.

Allan will be replaced after the forthcoming Tesco AGM by senior independent director Bryan Grote, who will become interim chair.

Grote said: “John has made a valuable contribution to Tesco during his eight years as Chair. He has successfully led the board through the turnaround and Covid whilst helping to rebuild the business.

“While we have received no complaints about John’s conduct and made no findings of wrongdoing, these allegations risk becoming a distraction to Tesco. On behalf of the board, I thank him for his substantial contribution to the business. We are well advanced in our search for a new chair and will make an announcement in due course.”

Tesco added that it had already begun succession planning because Allan had been set to step down shortly anyway.

The CBI and its leadership have been subject to a number of allegations of misconduct in recent months. Director general Tony Danker was dismissed in March.

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Sexual harassment claim fails after ‘xx’ mistaken for...

CBI appoints chief people officer after misconduct allegations

Two in three young women experience harassment at...

Employers urged to limit alcohol at work parties

Government urged not to backtrack on Worker Protection...

Sexual harassment: creating a culture where staff can...

New chief starts at crisis-hit CBI

CBI apologises for recruiting ‘toxic’ staff

Second CBI rape allegation cites lack of support...

CBI harassment claims: Employers’ duty of care at...