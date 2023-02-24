The Financial Literacy Gap report

Our relationship with money, and how we manage it, starts at an early age.

However, too many people were not taught about money growing up and it’s having a serious impact on their work, wellbeing and wallets.

More than one in 10 (15%) of adults in the UK do not have the skills or confidence to effectively manage their money, according to Claro Wellbeing’s Financial Literacy Gap report.

And many feel a lack of financial education in our younger years has negatively affected them in later life, with regards to their income and achieving their life goals.

The Money and Mental Health Project

How much do you know about the link between your teams’ financial and mental health?

Claro Wellbeing’s Money and Mental Health Project report shows the less financially confident you feel (i.e. in control and secure) the worse your mental wellbeing is likely to be.

What’s more, poor financial and mental wellbeing is a major cause of poor performance at work, increased absenteeism, burnout and high staff turnover.

