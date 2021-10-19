The ‘great resignation’: keeping your best people (webinar)

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Wednesday 1 December 2021, 2:00pm GMT

Why your employees are leaving and the data you need to prioritise

How you can better support and develop your managers

How you can empower and grow your employees

Employers will need to reimagine their employee experience to keep their people engaged and motivated – especially in a tight labour market where organisations are increasing starting salaries and offering attractive benefits packages in an attempt to lure talent from their competitors.With a large proportion of employees working in hybrid environments, signs of dissatisfaction may be less obvious than before the pandemic. There are a few questions you need to consider in order to retain your best people: Do you have the data and insights to make the critical decisions about the new world of work? Are your managers empowered to help their direct reports develop and stay motivated? Do your employees feel clarity and ownership over their individual work experience? Jessica Brannigan, lead people scientist at Culture Amp, will discuss what’s driving ‘the great resignation’ and how you can reimagine your employee experience to reduce attrition and retain your talent, on our webinar at 2:00pm on 1 December 2021. She will be joined by a group of expert speakers and Personnel Today’s HR and wellbeing editor Ashleigh Webber, for a panel discussion followed by an audience Q&A. This 60 minute, free to attend webinar will cover:Full panel of speakers to be announced.