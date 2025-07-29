A third of resident doctors have no specialty training job secured for next month, according to a survey, while half of those finishing foundation training say they have no substantive employment.

The British Medical Association, which carried out the research, said it is now seeking a deal on training places as part of its ongoing dispute with the government.

After resident – formerly junior – doctors complete their first two foundation years of training, FY1 and FY2, they can begin specialty training to become consultants or GPs.

However, the BMA said that this year, there are more than 30,000 doctors applying for just 10,000 specialty training places.

Fifty-two per cent of FY2 doctors surveyed by the BMA said they have no substantive employment secured from August, when new roles begin, while a third of all resident doctors had no role secured for next month.

Resident doctors in England are currently on the final day of a five-day strike in a dispute about restoring pay to 2008 levels.

As part of its 10-year plan, the government has promised to create 1,000 new specialty training posts over the next three years, but the BMA said this falls well short of what is needed.

BMA resident doctors committee co-chairs Ross Nieuwoudt and Melissa Ryan said: “Throughout this dispute, ballot and industrial action, one thing we have heard from our colleagues is the genuine fear and real worry about being able to secure a job in the future. Today’s survey results show these fears realised.

“It’s absurd that in a country where the government says bringing down NHS waiting lists is one of its top priorities, not only is it not prepared to restore doctors’ pay, but it also won’t provide jobs for doctors ready, willing and capable to progress in their careers.

“With more than 6 million patients on waiting lists in England, it’s maddening that a third of resident doctors say they cannot get a job. Across the NHS, this means potentially thousands of UK doctors are left in employment limbo when patients desperately need their care.”

NHS England is soon expected to publish a first-phase report of a medical training review overseen by national medical director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis and the chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty.

The General Medical Council’s 2024 Workforce Report found that 75% of doctors in FY2 in 2022 did not immediately enter core or specialty training in 2023.

Doctors told GMC researchers they were doing “locally employed doctor” (LED) or locum jobs roles for a range of reasons, including needing a break from training and for their health and wellbeing.

In 2011, just 34% of doctors completing FY2 did not immediately enter core or specialty training the next year.

Personnel Today has contacted the Department for Health and Social Care for comment.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR opportunities in Healthcare on Personnel Today



Browse more HR opportunities in healthcare