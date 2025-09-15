Thousands of jobs to be created in nuclear deals with the US

Thousands of high-quality jobs are to be created after companies in the UK and US sign major new deals to “turbocharge” the building of new nuclear power stations.

The deals have been facilitated by a new agreement between the US and UK governments, expected to be signed during Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK this week.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said the agreement will make it easier for companies to build new nuclear power stations in both countries, for example, by speeding up the time for a nuclear project to get a licence from “roughly three or four years to roughly two”.

According to the Nuclear Industry Association’s annual jobs map, published today, the UK nuclear industry has reached a record high, with more than 98,000 people now employed in the sector.

The figure represents an 11,000 annual increase, and a 55% upsurge over the past decade, driven by £14.2bn of additional government investment in Sizewell C, £2.5bn for small modular reactors (SMRs), and ongoing decommissioning programmes.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “This landmark UK-US nuclear partnership is not just about powering our homes, it’s about powering our economy, our communities, and our ambition.

“These major commitments set us well on course to a golden age of nuclear that will drive down household bills in the long run, while delivering thousands of good jobs in the short term.”

Building on existing collaboration, including between Rolls-Royce and BWX Technologies, five major commercial deals will be announced this week.

These include X-Energy and Centrica’s plan to build up to 12 advanced modular reactors in Hartlepool, creating up to 2,500 jobs, with a follow-on UK-wide programme targeting a fleet of 6GW of nuclear power.

Holtec, EDF and Tritax plan to develop advanced data centres powered by SMRs at the former Cottam coal-fired power station in Nottinghamshire. Holtec estimates the £11bn project will create thousands of high-skilled construction jobs, as well as long-term operational roles in the area.

And Last Energy and DP World plan to establish one of the world’s first micro-modular nuclear power plants, backed by £80 million in private investment, to provide energy to the expanded London Gateway port and business park.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband said: “Nuclear will power our homes with clean, homegrown energy and the private sector is building it in Britain, delivering growth and well-paid, skilled jobs for working people.”

Simone Rossi, chief executive of EDF in the UK, said: “Investing in nuclear power brings energy security and high-quality jobs to the UK. Having restarted the UK’s new nuclear programme at Hinkley Point C, EDF is excited to see further projects coming forward and looks forward to bringing its skills and expertise to bear in support of the country’s nuclear ambitions.”

Under the deal, both countries will fast-track reactor design checks, meaning if a reactor has already passed rigorous safety checks in one country, this work can be used by the other to support its assessment, avoiding duplicating work.

