Three-quarters more likely to stay with employer who supports wellbeing

More than three-quarters of employees (79%) say they would be more likely to stay with an employer who provides them with comprehensive support to help with their health and wellbeing.

The survey of 1,235 workers by insurer Aviva also found the same percentage would be more likely to choose to stay with an employer who actively helped them if they were struggling to return to work or stay in work following illness.

Just under three-quarters (74%) felt their employer did have “a reasonable duty of care” to help them return to and stay in work following ill health.

Seven out of 10 meanwhile (71%) said they would like their employer to make information about their rehabilitation support and sick pay arrangements more easily accessible and visible.

Moreover, while 84% of employees were aware that their employer offered some form of support, only 38% fully understood what was available, revealing a significant knowledge gap, Aviva argued.

More than half (55%) of the employees polled stated that the level of rehabilitation support was a key factor when choosing an employer.

Despite these benefits, nearly one in five (22%) employees either did not receive any rehabilitation support or were unaware of what was available to them, Aviva added.

Jason Ellis, group protection sales director at Aviva, said: “Vocational rehabilitation is crucial for helping employees return to work safely and effectively after a long-term sickness absence. That’s why it’s so important that employees are aware of the support available to them and feel confident in accessing it.

“When employees understand the support available to them, they’re more likely to engage with it, return to work sooner, and feel valued by their employer. Implementing best practice and making support more visible isn’t just good for people – it’s good for business,” he added.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs