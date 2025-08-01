Top 10 HR questions July 2025: Unauthorised absence

The top HR questions in July include one on what to do if an employee fails to turn up for work.

There could be a number of reasons for an employee going AWOL. Employers need to make sure their response is reasonable, depending on the circumstances.

Disciplinary action could be appropriate, but it is important not to jump to conclusions or act too fast. The top FAQ for the month sets out steps an employer can take to make sure they respond fairly to unauthorised absence.

Employers were also asking about maximum workplace temperatures, as a July heatwave made things uncomfortable for some. It is a perennial question, to which there is no definitive answer – it all depends on the workplace and type of work. The featured question sets out the law and guidance from the HSE.

Other questions in the top 10 for the month cover whether you need to deal with a grievance raised after the employee has left the organisation, and the role of the companion at a grievance or disciplinary meeting.

The top 10 HR questions in July 2025:

1. How should employers deal with unauthorised absence?

2. Is there a maximum workplace temperature beyond which employees cannot be expected to work?

3. Is an employer required to deal with a grievance raised by an ex-employee?

4. How should HR prepare for the new corporate offence of failure to prevent fraud?

5. Can an underperforming employee on a fixed-term contract be dismissed before the end of the fixed term?

6. Does the duty to inform and consult employees prior to a TUPE transfer apply to small businesses?

7. Must employers provide equipment for employees who work from home?

8. In what circumstances might it be appropriate to extend an employee’s probationary period?

9. What is a settlement agreement?

10. What is the companion’s role at a disciplinary or grievance hearing?

