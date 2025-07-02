Top 10 HR questions June 2025: Redundancy consultation

June’s top 10 features employers’ questions about when and how to carry out redundancy consultation.

The requirement to consult employees on redundancy is one of the key employment law rules that HR will be well-versed in. As well as understanding when the duty to consult applies, and whether collective or just individual consultation is required, it is important to understand what consultation actually means – what should the employer discuss with employees during the process?

The number one FAQ for June focuses on how to carry out individual consultation. Other FAQs in the top 10 look at what collective redundancy consultation should be about, and when the collective consultation period should begin.

It is over 10 years since the right to shared parental leave was introduced. Take-up has been relatively low, with the complexity of the process a potential contributing factor. One of the featured questions sets out an overview of how the right operates.

Shared parental leave is distinct from “ordinary” parental leave, which provides parents with up to 18 weeks’ unpaid leave. Eligibility for ordinary parental leave is the subject of another of this month’s FAQs.

The top 10 HR questions in June 2025:

1. What should the employer and employee discuss at an individual redundancy consultation meeting?

2. When can an employer dismiss an employee on the grounds of ill health?

3. What is an employee value proposition (EVP)?

4. How is statutory redundancy pay calculated?

5. How does shared parental leave operate?

6. Can an employer use a trial period to test whether a proposed flexible working arrangement would work?

7. What should collective redundancy consultation be about?

8. When should the employer begin collective redundancy consultation with employees?

9. Will a period of unpaid leave break the employee’s continuity of service?

10.What is ordinary parental leave and who is entitled to it?

