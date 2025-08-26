TUC calls for ‘step change’ as half worry about AI impact on jobs

The TUC has called for a ‘step change’ in the UK’s approach to developing and deploying artificial intelligence (AI), as a poll has found half of the public is concerned about its possible impact on their jobs.

The government has put the development and use of AI at the heart of its ‘Plan for Change’, including arguing that the country needs to become “an AI maker rather than an AI taker”.

Yet, a poll of 2,600 UK adults for the union body has found deep disquiet and concern among the general public about the rapid expansion of AI, especially its potential impact on their work and how AI is being developed and deployed in workplaces.

The TUC has now launched a flagship “worker first” AI strategy that calls on government to make a step change in its approach to AI, one that delivers for workers and protects jobs as well as embraces this new technology.

Half of the public (51%) are concerned about the impact of AI and new technologies on their job, the poll found.

Job losses or changes to terms and conditions were the most commonly cited concern. Concerns around AI cut across the political spectrum, the poll argued, with 52% of Labour voters, 49% of Conservative voters and 52% of Reform voters all expressing worries.

The impact of AI is a particular worry for young workers early in their career, rising to 62% of workers aged 25-34, the TUC found.

Most workers want a say in how technology and AI is used at work and the wider economy – as opposed to leaving it to corporate and shareholder interests.

Half of the public (50%) believe that workers and unions should have an equal say with business on shaping the future of AI and technology in the UK – with just 17% opposing, the TUC said.

‘Rampant inequality’

In response, the TUC has called for conditions to be attached to the tens of billions of pounds of public money spent on AI research and development to ensure workers are supported, rather than deskilled or replaced by AI tech.

Left unchecked, AI could lead to “rampant inequality”, degraded working lives and fuel the discontent that the far right thrives on, it warned.

Workers, it said, needed therefore to secure a ‘digital dividend’ from any AI productivity gains. It also called for investment in AI-related workforce skills and training, and in building up public sector in-house technology capacity.

The union body has argued for ‘guardrails’ to be put in place to ensure workers are protected from AI harms at work. It emphasised, within this, the implementation of its model ‘AI Bill’.

Finally, it argued for the strengthening of the UK’s social security and skills systems to be better geared to support those who experience job transitions as a result of AI disruption. In other words, workers should be supported to move between roles without significant financial detriment and allowed opportunities to reskill and retrain.

‘Transformative potential’

TUC assistant general secretary Kate Bell said: “AI could have transformative potential – and if developed properly, workers can benefit from the productivity gains this technology may bring. But for this to happen, workers must be placed at the heart of AI innovation.

“That means ensuring public money comes with strings attached, and isn’t siphoned away into the pockets of billionaire tech bosses. It means ensuring workers get a share in any productivity gains from new technologies. And it means dedicated training and skills programmes to protect workers in industries that may be disrupted by AI.

“The alternative is bleak. Left unmanaged and in the wrong hands, the AI revolution could entrench rampant inequality as jobs are degraded or displaced, and shareholders get richer.

“It’s time for an urgent and active policy response that makes sure workers are not left behind. AI technologies can help build a better future – we’re setting out a plan that shows how it can be done,” Bell argued.

