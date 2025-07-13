TUC launches inspections of workplaces for heat safety

The TUC has organised a nationwide inspection of workplaces this week for heat safety, with more than 1,000 trade union health and safety reps signed up to take part.

With the UK in the midst of its third heatwave this summer, and after the hottest June on record, many workers will be at greater risk, said the union body.

Working in hot weather can lead to dehydration, tiredness, muscle cramps, fainting, and – in the most extreme cases – loss of consciousness, it added.

Sunstroke, heat stress and even skin cancer were additional risks for those working outside.

Workplace checks and safety steps

The safety checks will see trade union reps gauging workplace temperatures, and holding discussions with employers over the protective steps they can take to keep buildings cooler and provide cool spaces for workers.

Flexible working will also be on the agenda during discussions.

Although the UK does not have a maximum legal working temperature, it does have minimum working temperatures, with the HSE’s code of practice setting out that the temperature in a workplace should normally be at least 16C.

The government has committed to modernise health and safety guidance with reference to extreme temperatures, with the Health and Safety Executive leading a review of guidance, which the TUC has welcomed as an opportunity to ensure that workplaces are fit for purpose as the UK’s climate becomes hotter.

The TUC argues that this review must include the introduction of maximum workplace temperature guidelines, with employers taking steps to reduce temperatures if they get above 24°C and workers feel uncomfortable.

Work should stop above a maximum temperature of 30°C, or 27°C for those doing strenuous jobs, it said.

Climate change

The TUC pointed out that the UK had the warmest spring on record this year. It was also the hottest June on record in England, and the second hottest across Britain.

Given the speed of change, the TUC argued the country urgently needed to upgrade its buildings and infrastructure, so that they remained functional during heatwaves. It noted that homes and workplaces were often built in previous centuries, for a different climate and did not suit a hotter climate.

The TUC also said more action was needed on climate heating to prevent such a fast increase.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “A lot of the best safety steps are just common sense. For example, employers should allow flexible hours to avoid the hottest parts of the day. And indoor workplaces should be kept at comfortable temperatures, with relaxed dress codes.

“Most of us know that climate action is needed to protect our way of life. And we can be proud of the progress we are making. With wind, solar and nuclear, Britain is building a foundation of cleaner, cheaper energy.”

