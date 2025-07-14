Two-thirds drink to cope with work stress and insecurity

Almost two-thirds (64%) of UK workers admit to drinking alcohol for work-related reasons, primarily to cope with job stress, pressure and insecurity.

A poll of 2,007 UK workers for the charity Alcohol Change UK also found that 83% believe their employer has some responsibility to address alcohol in the workplace.

In the past 12 months, among those who reported drinking alcohol for work-related reasons, 40% drank more alcohol because of work-related anxiety, the research found.

A similar proportion (38%) said they drank more alcohol to cope with stress at work, and 36% drank more alcohol because of pressure or deadlines at work.

Almost three in 10 (29%) reported increased alcohol consumption because of job insecurity, the Alcohol Change UK research found.

When asked about our drinking habits related to work, the availability of alcohol in workplaces, the provision of alcohol for free, and work-related stress were the top three reasons for having a tipple during work hours, the research also concluded.

While the research suggested work is influencing our drinking habits, only 21% of those polled believed their alcohol consumption outside work, such as on weekdays, evenings or days off, affected their job performance. A majority (59%) disagreed that their drinking of alcohol affected their performance.

Almost twice as many men (27%) as women (15%) said alcohol affected their performance at work, the research also found.

More than a third (36%) of the workers polled agreed that they felt more comfortable talking about mental health in the workplace than alcohol, while 33% agreed their workplace would benefit from alcohol awareness and education.

Almost four in ten agreed (38%) that they would welcome their employer organising staff training and education about alcohol in the workplace.

Just 9% of workers felt employers did not have a responsibility to address alcohol in the workplace, while more than four in five (83%) cited at least one area they felt sits with employers to address alcohol in the workplace.

When asked where they see alcohol fitting into employers’ responsibilities, preventative action within mental health support and via policies and processes, were deemed as the top three areas among employees, reflecting an overall keenness from workers to see alcohol on the agenda, argued the charity.

Jane Gardiner, head of consultancy and training at Alcohol Change UK, said: “Although the work we do is hugely varied, this research suggests that in the last year many of us have been drinking more alcohol in an attempt to manage work-related stress, anxiety, pressure and job insecurity.

“Yet, from poor sleep and hangovers to high blood pressure, depression and other health conditions, alcohol can take a big toll on our health and wellbeing. While it may offer short-term relief for some, over time it’s more likely to worsen feelings of stress, anxiety and pressure and lead to a cycle of self-medicating that can be hard to break free from, even if we want to,” she added.

