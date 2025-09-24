Two-thirds looking to quit their HR role, with half pointing to burnout

Two-thirds of HR professionals (65%) are considering changing jobs in the coming year, nearly half of them because of stress, workload and burnout, research has suggested.

The poll of 300 HR professionals by HR and payroll software provider Ciphr found that, for nearly half (48%), a combination of reducing stress and workload (15%), working fewer hours (14%) and improving work/life balance (19%) were their key motivations for seeking a new role.

This put the stresses and strains of being in HR well ahead of the 33% who, more positively, stated that their reason for looking around was the desire to gain new knowledge and skills.

Earning more money was another big driver, with around a quarter (24%) reportedly feeling underpaid and looking to boost their wages at another employer. A fifth (20%) were considering a move to find a more rewarding or fulfilling job.

A total of 35% of those polled said they were not currently job hunting, nor had any imminent plans to do so. However, those supporting the biggest workforces, of 1,500 employees or more, appeared the most likely to be primed to leave.

In fact, only a quarter (27%) of HR professionals at large organisations said they were happy to stay in their existing role (for now at least), according to the Ciphr research.

Simply being on the hunt for new opportunities was the driver for 13%, with the same percentage citing poor leadership, morale or engagement as their motivation for wanting to quit.

One in six (16%) were looking to change employers for a better choice of benefits and rewards, and one in 10 were looking to leave the profession completely.

Claire Hawes, chief people and operations officer at Ciphr, said: “Most employers are very aware that retention continues to be a challenge, but they may not be expecting to see such high figures of discontent and risk of attrition among their own HR teams.

“Part of HR’s role is to understand what might be driving employee turnover, especially if it’s higher than market average, and work with leadership to help create strategies to reduce it. Because if people feel valued and supported, and invested in, it’s likely they ll want to stay with your organisation for longer,” she added.

Separately, a poll has found a growing number of finance professionals keen to embrace job-sharing, with reducing stress and burnout and improving work/life balance again key drivers.

The survey of 100 chief finance officers and finance directors by recruiter Mackie Myers found more than two-thirds felt job-sharing encourages collaborative decision-making.

More than half (58%) agreed it allowed for more opportunities for employment and attracted candidates who may not otherwise apply for a full-time role.

The top benefits of job-sharing included improving work-life balance (65%), reducing burnout in high pressure roles (61%), and allowing people to pursue other passions or interests in addition to their role (57%), the survey concluded.

