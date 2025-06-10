Two-thirds of workers still struggling to access GPs for health needs

Almost two-thirds of UK employees (62%) say they are still finding it difficult to book a doctor’s appointment and as a result have self-treated.

The Britain At Work report by Health Shield Friendly Society also found most workers (81%) remain worried about pressure on the NHS, with more than a fifth (21%) “very worried”.

The risk here for employers is of workers either being forced to take time off work unnecessarily or being under-par while at work because of also managing a health condition that has not been properly treated or managed.

As well as the 62% who struggle to access a GP, more than half of the 975 adults polled (54%) said they found it difficult to get an NHS dentist appointment.

A similar percentage of women (53%) reported difficulty accessing healthcare. Nearly half of those polled (47%) said they had self-treated as a result, rising to 59% for women.

The same percentage (47%) who needed dental care said they found it difficult to pay for it, and 41% said they had “suffered” because of a lack of access to healthcare.

Drilling down into the research, more women (84%) than men (77%) said they were affected by a lack of access to healthcare and anxiety about the NHS.

Two-thirds (66%) of female employees were finding it difficult to get a doctor’s appointment compared to 58% of men.

More women too (59%) were self-treating because of a lack of access to healthcare compared to men (39%).

Generationally, the most pronounced challenges were reported by Millennials, who were most likely to struggle to book a GP appointment (65%), resort to self-treatment (49%), and suffer because of a lack of healthcare (49%).

Paul Shires, director at Health Shield, said: “These stark figures show that access to NHS services has become a struggle for many employees, with delays often forcing individuals to manage their health independently.

“It’s not clear exactly how people are self-treating. For some, it may simply be a visit the pharmacist or choosing an over-the-counter solution. For others, it may be a bigger concern, but it’s a trend that should be watched closely.

“Overall, these results reveal not just a national issue but a workplace challenge, as employee anxiety about healthcare access can impact both morale and performance,” Shires added.

