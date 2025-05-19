UK and EU agree to collaborate on ‘youth experience scheme’ 

Today’s summit to ‘reset’ the relationship between the UK and European Union includes an agreement to cooperate further on a ‘youth experience scheme’.

According to the UK government, the reciprocal scheme “could see young people able to work and travel freely” in Europe again. It would however be “capped and time-limited”, and would mirror existing schemes the UK has with countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

An EU statement on the agreement said the two sides would work towards a “balanced youth experience scheme” on terms to be mutually agreed.

It said: “The scheme should facilitate the participation of young people from the EU and UK in various activities, such as work, studies, au-pairing, volunteering, or simply travelling, for a limited period of time.

“It should provide a dedicated visa path and ensure that the overall number of participants is acceptable to both sides.”

The youth experience scheme – the document does not reference “mobility” – is expected to apply to 18 to 30-year-olds.

Prime minister Sir Kier Starmer said: “Today we’ve agreed to cooperate on a youth experience scheme to allow our young people to travel and work freely in Europe, and I’m clear that this will come with all the appropriate time limits, caps and visa requirements.”

When asked about the numbers of EU member states’ young people that he expects to come to the UK, the prime minister said: “Everything will be done by mutual agreement as we go forward.” He added that the agreement doesn’t deal with university fees so “there’s no change there”.

Political will clearly stated

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said that the two sides will now work towards both Erasmus+ (the EU’s exchange programme to support education, training, youth and sport) and the youth experience scheme.

She told reporters: “What is, of course, important now is to sort out and implement all the details. That is now the process that is starting, but the political will is very clearly stated in the paper. We want to work towards Erasmus+ and the youth experience scheme – this is good news for the young people.”

The agreement states that the UK and EC should work towards the association of the UK to the EU’s Erasmus+ programme. “The specific terms of this association, including mutually agreed financial terms, should be determined as part of that process in order to ensure a fair balance as regards the contributions of and benefits to the UK.”

Maurizio Cuttin, the British Youth Council’s UK young ambassador to the European Youth Forum, said: “At last, the UK government has green-lit negotiating a youth mobility deal with our European neighbours and embraced re-entering the Erasmus+ youth exchange scheme.

“Today’s UK-EU Summit marks a positive leap forward in recognising that young people are the future of the bilateral relationship and deserve more recognition as the group hardest hit by Brexit.”

Today’s deal comprises a long list of areas of co-operation, including security, defence and energy,and extends reciprocal access to fishing waters until 2038.

‘Horror show’ for fishermen

Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, said: “This deal is a horror show for Scottish fishermen, far worse than Boris Johnson’s botched Brexit agreement.

“It is clear that Sir Keir Starmer made the whole deal on the backs of our fishermen and coastal communities, granting EU vessels 12 years of continuous access to UK waters at the last minute in order secure other objectives.”

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Today’s summit represents an important first step towards securing a much-needed closer relationship with the EU. Ministers have made the right call by protecting jobs in key industries, such as steel, from being hit by carbon border taxes.

“And they have made important progress on removing trading barriers to boost British jobs and deliver greater opportunity for young people to work and study in the EU.

“The Conservatives’ botched Brexit agreement set workers and business back at home and abroad. That’s why a reset with the EU is common sense – especially in an increasingly volatile global economy.

“We are clear – today is just the beginning. Governments on both sides of the channel must continue with an ambitious approach, including a shared commitment to strong employment rights and collective bargaining.”

‘Gobsmacked’

Kemi Badenoch, Conservative Party leader, said she was “gobsmacked” by the government’s 12-year concession on fishing. She said: “We’re becoming a rule-taker from Brussels once again. And with no details on any cap or time limits on youth mobility, fears of free movement returning will only increase. This is very concerning.”

Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage said: “If true, that will be the end of the fishing industry.”

Marley Morris, associate director for migration, trade and communities at the Institute of Public Policy Research, said the UK-EU agreement was more significant than recent deals with the US and India.

He said: “Though the fishing industry may feel shortchanged by the 12-year concession on access to waters, smoother trade for their products offers some balance. In other areas, what are seen as compromises could turn out to be mutually beneficial. For example, a youth experience scheme will bring new opportunities for young people, while still giving our government full control over migration.”

Recruitment and Employment Confederation chief executive Neil Carberry said: “Talent businesses support the growth of the economy, and any changes that speed that growth help recruiters and employers alike. Sensible steps to remove barriers to trade at the border, without reopening the Brexit debate, will be welcomed by businesses. This deal addresses many of the key areas of concern – though more work is still needed to support the UK’s primary strength in services.

“Brexit accelerated the departure of EU nationals from the UK, and slowed attraction. In particular, it made the UK a less attractive base for businesses’ European hubs. Today’s steps on youth mobility and goods trade go some way to addressing this. But the real test will be in the fine print because if it is too limited or complex, it risks falling flat.”

