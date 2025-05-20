Fit for WorkDisabilityLatest NewsReturn to work and rehabilitationSickness absence management

Uncertainty over law hampering legal use of medical cannabis

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Fear and stigma are deterring employees from using medicinal cannabis at work to manage health conditions, a study has argued
Shutterstock
Fear and stigma are deterring employees from using medicinal cannabis at work to manage health conditions, a study has argued
Shutterstock

A growing number of UK employees are now legally using medical cannabis to manage conditions such as chronic pain, anxiety and symptoms connected to the menopause, a study has suggested.

Yet, stigma and uncertainty about the law continue to leave employees anxious about disclosing and medicating at work, the research by medical cannabis clinic Alternaleaf has concluded.

Medical and medicinal cannabis

Employee who took cannabis for back pain unfairly dismissed

Medicinal cannabis: what HR needs to know

It argued more than 350,000 prescriptions have been issued since medical cannabis was legalised in 2018, citing data from the NHS Business Services Authority showing year-on-year growth in private prescriptions for licensed cannabis medicines.

The clinic is urging HR professionals to align their workplace policy with the Equality Act, which protects employees from discrimination because of medical conditions.

Employers also need to foster a culture where workers feel safe to disclose their treatment without fear of judgment or penalty.

The clinic’s survey of 416 medical cannabis patients found more than half (57%) said it enabled them to work. Medical cannabis in this context refers to people who are being prescribed legal cannabis by a doctor rather than simply using legal cannabis or cannabis-based products for medical purposes, or ‘medicinal cannabis’.

Nine out of 10 (87%) said using medical cannabis made them feel more motivated. The vast majority (95%) said it had improved their overall wellbeing and happiness.

Nabila Chaudhri, medical director at Alternaleaf, said: “With economic inactivity at record highs, we urgently need solutions that help people manage chronic illness and stay in work.

“Medical cannabis is already getting people back into work, but a lack of awareness and understanding by workplaces and employers of the legality of medically prescribed cannabis is leading patients to feel too scared to take their medication at work for fear of their boss’s reaction,” she added.

 

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Nic Paton is consultant editor at Personnel Today. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Personnel Today and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

You may also like

Black security manager awarded £360k after decade of...

Employers ‘worryingly’ ignorant about stress risk assessments

UK and EU agree to collaborate on ‘youth...

Immigration white paper: which jobs will be affected?

Awareness weeks fuel spike in demand for mental...

Gen Z are in ‘work situationships’ with employers

Public sector needs 92,000 more workers to remain...

Poundland jobs at risk as parent group seeks...

Minister defends Employment Rights Bill at Acas conference

RCN warns Darlington NHS trust over single-sex spaces