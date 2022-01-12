Union urges government to reverse fit note relaxation

announced changes to statutory sick pay to help “free up capacity” for GPs delivering coronavirus booster vaccinations. Instead of the normal seven-day limit for a person to self-certify as sick, the DWP temporarily increased the limit to 28 days. The change applies to all sickness absence from 10 December and is scheduled to remain in place until 26 January 2022. However, the union is concerned that the change could encourage unscrupulous employers to put pressure on employees’ to return to work sooner than they should.Unite is calling on the government to cancel the relaxation to the fit note system, because it is leading to attacks on employees’ conditions and could damage workers’ health. On 17 December 2021 the Department for Work and Pensions