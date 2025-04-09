Universal UK theme park to create 28,000 jobs

The first Universal theme park in Europe will be built in the UK, creating around 28,000 jobs.

The park, run by Universal Destinations and Experiences, will be built on the site of a former brickworks near Bedford, and will open in 2031.

Prime minister Keir Starmer said the announcement would “see Bedford home to one of the biggest entertainment parks in Europe, firmly putting the county on the global stage”.

The company said that 20,000 jobs would be created during the construction phase, with a further 8,000 jobs across hospitality and creative industries when it opens.

Approximately 80% of the employees at the theme park are expected to come from local areas.

The park will include a 500-room hotel and a retail complex alongside rides and attractions.

Mike Cavanagh, president of Universal’s parent company Comcast Corporation, said it would work with Bedford Borough Council on the project.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that nearby Luton Airport would expand its passenger capacity from 19 million to 32 million a year, creating 11,000 jobs.

Starmer added: “This is our Plan for Change in action, combining local and national growth with creating around 28,000 new jobs across sectors such as construction, AI, and tourism.

“It is not just about numbers; it’s about securing real opportunities for people in our country. Together, we are building a brighter future for the UK, getting people into work and ensuring our economy remains strong and competitive.”

Universal already runs five theme parks worldwide in Los Angeles, Orlando, Osaka, Singapore and Beijing. It said that a planning proposal for Bedford would be submitted to the government in the months ahead with a view to beginning construction next year.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said of the project: “At a time of global change, this investment is a vote of confidence in Britain as a place to do business. Universal’s investment will bring billions to the economy and create thousands of jobs in the UK, putting more money in people’s pockets.”

