Latest NewsHR strategyWorkplace cultureWork-life balance

University of Salford launches Better Working Lives cluster

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Pic: John B Hewitt / Shutterstock.com
Pic: John B Hewitt / Shutterstock.com

The University of Salford has launched a new research cluster focused on cultivating better workplaces.

The Better Working Lives cluster is made up of HR and employment law experts from the university, alongside a partnership with HR and legal consultancy Peninsula.

The researchers will look at and evaluate the impact of workplace evolution, recognising that this is happening at ever-faster speeds.

Dr Jonathan Lord, senior lecturer in human resources management and employment law, will co-lead the cluster alongside Dr Vicki Harvey, senior lecturer in people management.

Work-life research

Four ways employers can reduce the risk of an always-on work environment 

UK’s mediocre work-life balance rating revealed

They cited recent research from Ford showing that 77% of employees prioritise a good work-life balance over career advancement.

Dr Lord said: “As 2025 is already shaping up to be a pivotal year for workplace culture, with a host of new employment laws being introduced by the UK government, it is essential that businesses are making the necessary changes to protect the productivity of their teams, while supporting the wellbeing of their workforce.

“Determining the impact of real-time changes, plus shifting cultural and technological factors through effective research will ensure a fairer, inclusive and more prosperous working environment for all.”

The cluster aims to deepen the understanding of how work that is based on security, flexibility, employee voice, decent pay and good people management can lead to higher productivity.

It will identify initiatives that could counteract the negative impacts of non-standard working arrangements, alongside those that empower employees to participate and lead healthy lives.

Some of the main areas of focus will include whistleblowing, the role of trade unions, workplace conflict and inclusion, and effective leadership.

Kate Palmer, employment services director at Peninsula, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for research to help shape and guide meaningful change within the culture of UK workplaces.

“At this time of unprecedented change across the employment law and HR sector, it’s more important than ever that businesses do all they can to ensure they’re helping drive forward positive change.

“This research cluster will bring valuable insight that can be used across all industries and education to advance the HR sector for the benefit of all.”

Dr Harvey added: “The cluster is a pioneering initiative unlike anything else that is currently operating in market. We’re bringing together academia and industry to collaborate with a shared vision of driving innovation in workplace culture in a fast-paced and increasingly evolving landscape.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Employee relations opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more Employee Relations jobs

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

You may also like

Culture, ‘micro-incivilities’ and invisible talent

Four ways employers can reduce the risk of...

Why fighting the DEI backlash is about PR...

Prioritising performance management: Strategies for success (webinar)

Eight ways to best support grieving employees

Hey HR, don’t blame it on the sunshine

NHS Lothian review finds ‘toxic’ work environment

BBC to ‘act immediately’ on workplace culture review

Leading with honest feedback: A responsibility in recruitment

Revolut hails employee compliance tracking system