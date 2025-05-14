University of Salford launches Better Working Lives cluster

The University of Salford has launched a new research cluster focused on cultivating better workplaces.

The Better Working Lives cluster is made up of HR and employment law experts from the university, alongside a partnership with HR and legal consultancy Peninsula.

The researchers will look at and evaluate the impact of workplace evolution, recognising that this is happening at ever-faster speeds.

Dr Jonathan Lord, senior lecturer in human resources management and employment law, will co-lead the cluster alongside Dr Vicki Harvey, senior lecturer in people management.

They cited recent research from Ford showing that 77% of employees prioritise a good work-life balance over career advancement.

Dr Lord said: “As 2025 is already shaping up to be a pivotal year for workplace culture, with a host of new employment laws being introduced by the UK government, it is essential that businesses are making the necessary changes to protect the productivity of their teams, while supporting the wellbeing of their workforce.

“Determining the impact of real-time changes, plus shifting cultural and technological factors through effective research will ensure a fairer, inclusive and more prosperous working environment for all.”

The cluster aims to deepen the understanding of how work that is based on security, flexibility, employee voice, decent pay and good people management can lead to higher productivity.

It will identify initiatives that could counteract the negative impacts of non-standard working arrangements, alongside those that empower employees to participate and lead healthy lives.

Some of the main areas of focus will include whistleblowing, the role of trade unions, workplace conflict and inclusion, and effective leadership.

Kate Palmer, employment services director at Peninsula, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for research to help shape and guide meaningful change within the culture of UK workplaces.

“At this time of unprecedented change across the employment law and HR sector, it’s more important than ever that businesses do all they can to ensure they’re helping drive forward positive change.

“This research cluster will bring valuable insight that can be used across all industries and education to advance the HR sector for the benefit of all.”

Dr Harvey added: “The cluster is a pioneering initiative unlike anything else that is currently operating in market. We’re bringing together academia and industry to collaborate with a shared vision of driving innovation in workplace culture in a fast-paced and increasingly evolving landscape.”

