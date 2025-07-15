Hybrid workingLatest NewsIndustrial action / strikesEducation - further and higherFlexible working

University staff to strike over hybrid working curbs

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Liverpool University
Photograph: Shutterstock
Liverpool University
Photograph: Shutterstock

Hundreds of Liverpool University staff are to stage additional strikes in their dispute over hybrid working arrangements.

More than 340 professional services staff will go on strike on 14 August (A-level results day) and 16-19 September, when the university is due to welcome new and returning students.

Many of the staff are involved in graduation ceremonies and the confirmation of places, and clearing for September’s intake of new students. Ceremonies will also be affected by an overtime ban, agreed by members of Unite.

The dispute started after Unite accused managers of failing to consult sufficiently on changes to hybrid-working arrangements.

The university said it had offered “progressive employment” to give colleagues “flexibility and choice” and support work-life balance. But under the changes, staff are now expected to increase their proportion of on-campus working time from 40% to 60%.

Unite regional officer Sam Marshall said: “Further disruptions are entirely of Liverpool University’s own making.

“We urge Liverpool University’s management to maintain the status quo and work with Unite to find a solution that is flexible and fit for purpose.

“We intend to keep standing up for our members until this happens.”

In June, the university said: “Many staff already spend all or most of their working time on campus and the change to at least 60% for those who work part of their time from home is intended to strike the right balance as a face-to-face higher education provider.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This heavy-handed diktat is unacceptable from Liverpool University management and has been done without any thought regarding the effect it will have on our hardworking members’ wellbeing, health and personal lives.

“The union will not stand for such harmful changes to our members’ work conditions and will continue to give them our full support as this dispute continues.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

You may also like

Employees voting with feet as return-to-office pressure increases...

TUC launches inspections of workplaces for heat safety

How using data can transform return-to-office mandates

Stop chasing quick fixes: return to the office...

Four-day working: ‘We need to start treating people...

Employers struggling with soaring candidate deception

Hybrid working trend continues to grow despite RTO...

How to overcome loneliness in the digital workplace

Back-up childcare provision aids retention

‘Task masking’ is about poor management, not rebellion