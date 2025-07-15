University staff to strike over hybrid working curbs

Hundreds of Liverpool University staff are to stage additional strikes in their dispute over hybrid working arrangements.

More than 340 professional services staff will go on strike on 14 August (A-level results day) and 16-19 September, when the university is due to welcome new and returning students.

Many of the staff are involved in graduation ceremonies and the confirmation of places, and clearing for September’s intake of new students. Ceremonies will also be affected by an overtime ban, agreed by members of Unite.

The dispute started after Unite accused managers of failing to consult sufficiently on changes to hybrid-working arrangements.

The university said it had offered “progressive employment” to give colleagues “flexibility and choice” and support work-life balance. But under the changes, staff are now expected to increase their proportion of on-campus working time from 40% to 60%.

Unite regional officer Sam Marshall said: “Further disruptions are entirely of Liverpool University’s own making.

“We urge Liverpool University’s management to maintain the status quo and work with Unite to find a solution that is flexible and fit for purpose.

“We intend to keep standing up for our members until this happens.”

In June, the university said: “Many staff already spend all or most of their working time on campus and the change to at least 60% for those who work part of their time from home is intended to strike the right balance as a face-to-face higher education provider.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This heavy-handed diktat is unacceptable from Liverpool University management and has been done without any thought regarding the effect it will have on our hardworking members’ wellbeing, health and personal lives.

“The union will not stand for such harmful changes to our members’ work conditions and will continue to give them our full support as this dispute continues.”

