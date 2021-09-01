US law firm makes vaccines mandatory in London office

Vaccinations
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.US law firm Morrison Foerster will require employees to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus to return to its London office, according to a report in industry publication Legal Cheek. The firm will require lawyers and trainees to work from the London office at least one day per week from 13 September, increasing to at least two days a week from 18 October.
