Third of workers do not use workplace health benefits

One-third (34%) of British workers admitted they do not use their workplace health benefits, according to research from healthcare services and cash plan provider Simplyhealth.

It surveyed 500 HR managers and 2,000 UK employees, and found that 53% of those who do use them experienced access barriers.

Regarding barriers, 16% of employees had to ask their line manager for information or approval beforehand, while 13% needed pre-authorisation from their manager or insurer to use it. A similar proportion (13%) found the process too complicated, and 9% said their pre-existing conditions were not included in the cover.

More than a third (37%) of employees would be more likely to use the benefits if they were simpler, followed by quick access to health services (36%), and cover for pre-existing conditions (22%).

A fifth (20%) would be more likely to use them if their claims would be paid quickly, and if they did not have to take time off work for appointments (19%).

Three-quarters (73%) of employers want to look after their employees’ health due to longer NHS waiting times, but 86% have at least one concern or worry when putting in place health benefits. A third (31%) are worried they will have difficulty finding health plans for employees with pre-existing health conditions.

Almost half (48%) said health benefits are an important reason for staying in their job. Additionally, 54% of those not receiving workplace benefits said having them would make them more productive at work, while 48% believe they would take fewer sick days as a result.

Paul Schreier, chief executive officer at Simplyhealth, said: “Employers recognise the huge responsibility they have to support the health of their people and the value it creates in terms of reducing long-term sickness and boosting productivity. Workplace health benefits are a big part of these efforts, but too often traditional offers are complex and difficult to access.

“The government’s 10-Year Plan for the NHS has put prevention at the heart of ambitions for the health service, and businesses are very well placed to further those objectives, promoting preventative healthcare that improves productivity while easing pressure on the NHS. Simplifying health benefits is one of the first steps businesses can take.”

