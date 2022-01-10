Vaccine requirement in NHS will worsen staffing crisis

from 1 April. They must have had their first dose by 3 February, or risk losing their job at the end of March. There are no such proposals in Scotland and Wales, and there is to be a public consultation in Northern Ireland. A government impact statement into the vaccine requirement has already estimated that around 73,000 workers could leave as a result. Workers in social care settings had to have received both vaccines against coronavirus by 11 November 2021.The chief executive of King’s College Hospital fears he will lose staff over the upcoming requirement for frontline health workers to be vaccinated. Clive Kay estimated that around 10% of his 14,000 staff in the London hospital were still unvaccinated. Kay spoke out after a doctor at King’s told health secretary Sajid Javid that he was “not happy” that he could face dismissal for not having the vaccine. Mandatory vaccinations come into effect for full-time, patient-facing NHS staff in England