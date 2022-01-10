NHSVaccinationsCoronavirusLatest NewsSkills shortages

Vaccine requirement in NHS will worsen staffing crisis

by Jo Faragher
Professor Clive Kay is chief executive of King's College Hospital in London
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
The chief executive of King’s College Hospital fears he will lose staff over the upcoming requirement for frontline health workers to be vaccinated. Clive Kay estimated that around 10% of his 14,000 staff in the London hospital were still unvaccinated. Kay spoke out after a doctor at King’s told health secretary Sajid Javid that he was “not happy” that he could face dismissal for not having the vaccine. Mandatory vaccinations come into effect for full-time, patient-facing NHS staff in England from 1 April. They must have had their first dose by 3 February, or risk losing their job at the end of March. There are no such proposals in Scotland and Wales, and there is to be a public consultation in Northern Ireland. A government impact statement into the vaccine requirement has already estimated that around 73,000 workers could leave as a result. Workers in social care settings had to have received both vaccines against coronavirus by 11 November 2021. ICU consultant Steve James told the BBC that he believed vaccination should be a matter of personal choice. "Normally you go through this process of informed consent, where you weigh up as a doctor with the patient, the risks, the benefits and that person's personal preference,” he told the Sophie Raworth programme this Sunday (9 January). Kay added that his staff were “not being forced” to have the jab but were being encouraged. He said: "There's a possibility if they choose not to be vaccinated they could be redeployed. And if we can
