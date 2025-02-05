Welsh fire services accused of bullying and harassment

Two inquiries into workplace culture at Welsh fire and rescue services have found evidence of bullying, harassment and nepotism.

A report released today revealed that people who entered triathlons or went cycling with senior leaders in Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) were more likely to get promoted, and that bullying and harassment were rife.

A second report into the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS) also found evidence of widespread bullying and harassment.

The two reports were commissioned in March 2024 after allegations of bullying, sexual harassment and favouritism in the two services were made to the Welsh government.

In January 2024, another Welsh fire service – the South Wales Fire and Rescue Authority – was taken over by the Welsh government after accusations that management failings to address its workplace culture could “put lives at risk”.

According to the report into MAWWFRS, 42% of survey respondents had personally experienced bullying and harassment, and almost half (49%) had witnessed it.

One respondent told the inquiry: “There is a pernicious cliquey culture within the organisation. Favouritism and nepotism thrive, it’s hard to nail down or pinpoint but if you are friends with the right people it makes you untouchable. It’s a boys’ club.”

While most staff were proud of their jobs, the report found that transfer and promotion processes were “heavily influenced” by nepotism and favouritism and did not always follow official guidelines.

“Insufficient emphasis” on developing people management skills had caused a lack of professionalism, it added.

In the report into NWFRS, 17% of respondents said they had experienced discrimination in the past three years.

It also found a lack of transparency and communication about investigation outcomes, reinforcing the idea that prejudicial behaviour goes unpunished.

Responding to the findings, North Wales chief fire officer Dawn Docx said: “Our staff have asked for change, and we are listening.

“We appreciate their courage in providing honest feedback. They have recognised the improvements already made but reflect that we still have some way to go.”

Docx said the review was a “watershed moment” and added that she wanted to apologise to those who had not had a good experience at work.

“We are meticulously reviewing the report and turning recommendations into measurable actions. This includes setting up a confidential hotline and bringing in a leadership development specialist,” she said.

“Change starts now, and we pledge to improve and accelerate progress. I accept the findings in the report and am determined that working together across our organisation, we can strengthen our workplace culture and provide the best service to our communities.”

Roger Thomas, chief fire officer at Mid and West Wales, apologised “unreservedly” to any colleagues who had been subject to bullying, harassment or discrimination.

“This is wholly unacceptable and does not align with the values and behaviours that we espouse or endorse as a Service,” he said.

“Secondly, I accept the findings and recommendations within the review which support my ambition to improve the culture of our Service, which was one of my key aims when I was appointed as Chief Fire Officer.

“Whilst we have evidently made progress to address these issues it is equally clear that we need to do more to ensure that our staff feel safe, supported and valued.”

A report by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services in 2023 raised concerns about the culture in England’s 44 fire and rescue services, highlighting cases of bullying in all services alongside instances of sex-based harassment and racist slurs.

Both fire and rescue services said they were now acting on the recommendations of the reports, which include engaging staff and stakeholders in change to ensure it is “meaningful and reflects the needs of everyone” and maintaining transparency and accountability through regular updates.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Employee relations opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more Employee Relations jobs