What’s next for L&D? Enter Alchemist…

It’s time to turn off the tedious and get ready for interactive and immersive learning experiences. We are Alchemist. Training, but not as you know it.

Heritage L&D companies, Interact and Apex Training, with over 25 years of success respectively, have now fused to form Alchemist. A bold new direction that combines a scientific approach to learning with the meaningful touch of genuine human experiences.

We are focused on delivering a solution that solves the true problem. Whatever the time and commercial constraints, we are here to show a significant return on investments that demonstrate L&Ds values. That can mean stronger employee engagement, higher levels of happiness and achievement, as well as an overall increase in productivity. Also, working with Alchemist presents L&D departments with the opportunity to innovate and be bold in their approaches, giving them a platform for them to be truly seen and remembered.

We believe that learning is the fundamental element for growth. For years the heritage brands of Interact and Apex Training have been individually helping other companies of all shapes and sizes around the globe to grow through learning. We pushed boundaries, created award winning experiences, and changed how companies viewed learning. But it was learning from each other that grew us into Alchemist. Now, with combined experience, expertise, and resources all across the country, we are more able than ever before to transform what learning is and what it can be.

We know that everyone learns differently. There is no one-size-fits-all approach. Our focus is to create tailored strategies that are specific to our clients. Building learning experiences that are meaningful to their people. And adding something unique to the process. Something new, exciting and effective. Now, as Alchemists we are able to do that by blending both of our histories and learning approaches together. We now have one team, one culture, one pool of associates, and infinite potential.

We are so happy to have chosen the Alchemist path because of what it represents. Alchemy is a branch of natural philosophy which combines the scientific and the spiritual to allow for the creation of literally anything. We see ourselves alchemists when it comes to our blended learning approach. Our goal is to become globally recognised for creating human focussed experiences that actually make a difference. And we are going to combine everything we have and know to create this. We are going to do this by shaking things up in this industry. We are going to challenge conventional approaches to people development, ask difficult questions, and help our clients find the answers. Depending on what is needed we might use actors and facilitators, cutting edge technology, experiential situations, bespoke Apps, or hybrids of any of these and more.

We want to bring about real, measurable, and lasting change in our clients from within, either entirely virtual, or through face to face. In doing this we believe we can empower people to unlock their full potential through learning, not just at the workplace, but in life as well, because we want to turn our clients into alchemists too. Into people who take bold steps to understand themselves. Into people willing to take risks and go against the grain, what’s in at the moment, or what everyone else says is right. And into people who are able to deliver their own transformational change along with us.

Discover Alchemist- Learning Transformed