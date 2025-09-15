Which employers offer equal parental leave?

Research released today has unveiled what is claimed to be the first-ever list of all 165 UK employers offering equal parental leave, offering on average 20 weeks’ paternity leave on full pay.

Equal parental leave policies ensure that any parent, regardless of gender, family structure or route to parenthood, is entitled to the same amount of paid time off to care for their new child.

The full findings will be formally launched at the UK’s first Working Dads’ Summit next week (23 September), hosted by Parenting Out Loud, a workplace culture change programme.

The research highlights the growing number of businesses recognising the importance of supporting dads to take an equal role in parenting — with clear benefits for families, gender equality, business productivity and the economy.

The UK has one of the least generous statutory paternity packages in Europe. Fathers, and other eligible non-birthing partners, are entitled to just two weeks of statutory paternity leave.

Statutory paternity pay is either £187.18 per week (as of April 2025) or 90% of average weekly earnings, whichever is lower. This is 43% lower than the national living wage.

According to its submission last month to the government’s review of parent leave and pay, the TUC cited research saying that half of families struggle when dads take paternity leave and that financial barriers stop one in five dads from taking any leave at all.

Elliott Rae, founder of Parenting Out Loud, said: “Supporting dads to be equal parents is good for everybody. It is essential for workplace gender equality, with 80% of the gender pay gap attributed to the motherhood penalty.

“It’s essential to improve parents’ wellbeing as one in five mums and one in 10 dads experience some symptoms of post-natal depression. And it’s essential for children as the benefit of strong paternal involvement in the early years supports wellbeing and resilience outcomes.”

Employers offering equal parental leave

Of the 165 UK employers offering equal parental leave, 72 offer dads up to six months’ fully-paid paternity leave, with the average being 20 weeks. Another benefit of the leave is that it can often be taken in two parts. Many dads will take a period of leave when their baby is first born, and another when their partner returns to work.

Companies that have introduced equal parental leave and offer supportive workplace cultures have seen significant impact in terms of recruitment, retention, staff wellbeing and gender balance, according to Parenting Out Loud.

Ange Pattico, chief people officer at Universal Music Group UK, which is sponsoring the Working Dads’ Summit, said: “At the heart of UMG UK culture is a deep recognition that family plays a vital role in our wellbeing and long-term success – both personally and professionally.

“That’s why we introduced our Family Matters equal parental leave policy in 2023: to ensure every parent, regardless of gender or role, can be present for life’s most meaningful moments. This policy isn’t just about time off – it’s about creating space for connection, growth and choice.”

The research shows that the companies offering equal parental leave overwhelmingly sit in the financial services, legal and FMCG sectors, followed by publishing, consulting and charity sectors.

Pattico added: “We’re proud that we have seen tremendous uptake of our enhanced partner leave offer, a signal that reflects changing norms and a more inclusive approach to caregiving. And it’s having an impact.

“Parents have told us how the leave, combined with our parental transition coaching, has helped them navigate new responsibilities, engage in open conversations with their managers and return to work with confidence and clarity.”

“When we support families, we support the whole person – and that’s what drives a thriving and resilient workplace.”

Rae continued: “Policy alone is not enough. Businesses must invest in culture change work to normalise male caring and support dads to Parent Out Loud at work; taking the full parental leave available, requesting flexible working for childcare reasons and having an open diary with their childcare responsibilities.

“It’s the policy and culture change together that supports society to move away from some of the harmful and narrow traditional ideas of masculinity and evolve what it means to be a man and a dad for the benefit of everybody.”

A government call for evidence on parental leave and pay closed on 26 August.

The Working Dads’ Summit is backed by bodies including CIPD, The Fatherhood Institute, 30% Club and Working Families. It takes place on 23 September 2025, and you can register for free to attend online.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR business partner opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more HR business partner jobs